Motion Performance Mustang!

There was a time when you could not pick up a magazine without seeing an image of a Motion Performance car on the cover. Want to own one, read on!

I lusted after the red and black Motion Performance Corvette for years. Most of us have heard of the successful drag racing Motion Performance cars and Baldwin Chevrolet. Joel Rosen has long been noted for collaborating in the production of the first muscle car era’s most formidable big-block Chevy street and drag machines. Those Camaros and Corvettes graced the pages of virtually every performance magazine of the late 60s. Until recently, I never knew of the Motion Mustang!

Typical ad found in virtually every car magazine of the day.

Back in the late 1960s and early 1970s, the words Motion Performance were in or on most car magazines. Hi-Performance Cars magazine had a special connection with Motion Performance through Editor Marty Schorr. As a result, the Cars magazine was the go-to mag for anything Motion. Schorr also did all of Motion’s marketing and ads. He also was on the ground floor of creating the concept of Motion Performance with Motion owner Joel Rosen.

It was a 1965 Ford that became one of the most accomplished cars ever associated with the Motion name. This 1965 Ford Mustang K-code fastback labeled as the Hugger Mugger for “mugging” all those as advertised by Chevrolet, Hugger Camaros!

This particular Ford did not come out of Baldwin Chevrolet. Fred Reimer purchased it new at Schnurmacher Ford in Hewlett, New York. In 1965, it was campaigned by Reimer and his childhood pal Fred Greco. The pair soon met another Ford drag racer, Larry Smith, who also just happened to be the service manager at Motion. Smith introduced them to Motion owner Joel Rosen, and before long the Mustang was wearing Motion sponsorship on its flanks. After a series of 289 engines, Smith fitted the Mustang with then-new Boss 302 heads.

After a successful race history, they retired the car in 1974 and placed in storage. In 2005, Fred Greco became the sole owner and returned it to its original racing configuration. A few years ago, it was sold by Mecum Auctions to Travis Meester. Today, it remains mostly unrestored except for the new Rangoon Red paint and new lettering by the original artist, Gary “Local Brush” Kupfer.

The Shelby hood, side scoops, and quarter windows are Day Two items added by Reimer in 1966. Only the engine, tires, and rear gears differ from the original racing setup. The engine is now a Tony Cary built Ford Racing Boss 302 using the Boss 302 heads and intake installed by Smith in the late ’60s. A vintage Hurst Super Shifter operates the original Toploader 4-speed, which transmits power to the 9-inch rear end equipped with a Holman-Moody nodular center section incorporating a Detroit Locker differential with 4.30:1 gears and 31-spline axles. Most of the original racing gear is still present, including a Moroso cable-driven tachometer, Stewart Warner gauges, Lakewood traction bars, and Mallory dual-point distributor. Vintage 14-inch ET wheels are used up front and 15-inch Astros with new M/T slicks at the rear.

The Hugger Mugger Mustang still wears the gaggle of “kill stickers” it earned on the drag strip, accompanied by other period decals gathered from the National Council of Mustang Clubs, Ford’s “Muscle Power” from the old Muscle Parts program, and the Motion Supercar Club.

Here is your chance to own a piece of history. This Motion Mustang is for sale or trade!

If you are ready to step up to this Hugger Mugger Mustang, now is your chance. The owner is looking to sell this piece of history and may even consider an interesting trade. The asking price is $114,000, which seems reasonable for a car with a rich, unique history. If you are interested, contact Travis Meester at f355fts@gmail.com.