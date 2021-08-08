1967 Corvette 427 Coupe

One of my all time favorite cars is the C2 1967 Corvette coupe. I have owned numerous Corvettes over the years, but I believe the 1967 coupe is just the ultimate fun Corvette. There are others that are easier to live with as a daily driver, but to just get out and have fun, I take the ’67 coupe. My top choice is a 427 CI 390 HP engine attached to a 4-speed running through factory side pipes. To add to that, you need factory air conditioning, PS, PB and seats with headrests and shoulder belts for added safety. To top it off, it must be the one year only Lynndale Blue with a black stinger on the hood and redline tires. I just described our 1967 Corvette!

As much as my wife and I enjoy our Vette, we enjoy the AACA (Antique Auto Cub of America) events almost as much. We belong to a local AACA touring club (Honk Rattle and Roll) which lets us drive our cars on some of Tennessee’s beautiful back roads with other car enthusiasts. The national club allows us to take part in wonderful car shows all around the Country.

The car was so popular that Charlie Chaplin even stopped by to say Hi and give Katrina a hug!

The AACA uses a unique judging system that judges cars based on a standard and not against others in its class. This allows for multiple winners, while letting car owners take part without being competitive with other owners. This makes for a more friendly show field with owners helping each other if needed.

Awards are then given out the evening of the show at an enjoyable banquette where everyone has a stress relieving good time. We have never failed to meet new friends on the show field or at the banquette. After attending multiple shows, we continue to meet these same new friends over and over again. Sometimes they will be showing the same car or more likely they will be campaigning a new love.

We have shown our ’67 Corvette several times at AACA events and always came away with the needed award to keep us moving towards are ultimate goal of a First Grand National. Our attendance at the 2021 AACA Grand Nationals meet in New Ulm, Minnesota, resulted in our treasured Corvette earning its First Grand National, First Preservation Award and nomination for a National AACA Award. It was a good day!

The spectators were getting a little rowdy around the Corvette, so we hired a local security guard to protect our prized C2.

This fall C2 will make a showing at the MCACN (Muscle Car And Corvette Nationals) in Chicago before it becomes a driver. The car is driven now but only on limited occasions. That will all change soon enough. The torque of that 427 and the sound of those side pipes are just too much to resist.

These are the AACA Awards for First Junior, First Senior and First Grand National.