AACA Antique Auto Club of AmericaAutomobile CollectablesCar ShowFeaturedMuseumsOn Tour

2021 AACA Grand National Zenith Awards

Most Important AACA Show of the Year

Richard Send an email 5 days ago
0 9 1 minute read

My wife and I always enjoy the friendly people and outstanding cars that we find at all AACA (Antique Auto Club of America) events. The ultimate AACA show is the once a year Grand National. They limit this show to only those cars that have previously been honored with their Junior and Senior Awards. This year that show was held in New Ulm, Minnesota.

New Ulm is a terrific city filled with German restaurants and tourist attractions. I swear we ate our through town and the only complaint is we didn’t spend more days there to eat at more locations! We did leave town with a big bag of pastries from a local bakery.

As for the AACA event, there is one more special treat. They present one Zenith Award at the one Grand National Show. The nominated cars are the very best of the best. The talented judges must then pick the best of those cars for one Zenith Award. This is truly a nearly impossible task.

My wife and I pretended to be judges and make our selections. We could not get down to less than 4 cars we thought were just outstanding. I can say one of those 4 cars was selected as the Zenith AACA car for 2021. The photos above are all the cars nominated for the Zenith but the winner is shown below. We will go into more detail on some of our favorites in future posts.

And the Zenith Winner for 2021 Is:

  • This is a very unique custom built car for the owner of Rexall Drug Stores and painted in the Company’s colors. It was restored to perfection.
Tags
Richard Send an email 5 days ago
0 9 1 minute read
Show More

Richard

I grew up and lived in Iowa for a good portion of my life before moving to Southern California. After 20+ years we now live outside Nashville Tennessee. I have been into cars since I was old enough to remember. I don't have a brand loyalty although I do prefer American Muscle especially the 1969/1970 NASCAR Aero Cars. (Check out our other web site at www.TalladegaSpoilerRegistry.com site) As long as it has four wheels and an engine I get excited. Few men are lucky enough to be able to share their passion for cars with the woman they love. Fortunately, my wife, Katriana, is also a gear head and many of our activities revolve around the cars. We have a small collection that includes at least one car from each of the Big Three. It includes a Best of Show winner, a survivor, a driver with lots of patina and several others. Katrina prefers all original cars while I like to modify them so we have a few of each. When we aren't playing with cars we are out working with or showing our miniature donkeys. You can see more about that part of our lives at http://www.LegendaryFarms.com.

Related Articles

1970 Chevelle SS “Renovation”

June 27, 2021

Muscle Car Book: Chevelle SS Restoration Guide

June 21, 2021

Amelia Island Concours 2021

May 30, 2021

Wellborn Muscle Car Museum

May 23, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button