2021 AACA Grand National Zenith Awards

My wife and I always enjoy the friendly people and outstanding cars that we find at all AACA (Antique Auto Club of America) events. The ultimate AACA show is the once a year Grand National. They limit this show to only those cars that have previously been honored with their Junior and Senior Awards. This year that show was held in New Ulm, Minnesota.

New Ulm is a terrific city filled with German restaurants and tourist attractions. I swear we ate our through town and the only complaint is we didn’t spend more days there to eat at more locations! We did leave town with a big bag of pastries from a local bakery.















































As for the AACA event, there is one more special treat. They present one Zenith Award at the one Grand National Show. The nominated cars are the very best of the best. The talented judges must then pick the best of those cars for one Zenith Award. This is truly a nearly impossible task.

My wife and I pretended to be judges and make our selections. We could not get down to less than 4 cars we thought were just outstanding. I can say one of those 4 cars was selected as the Zenith AACA car for 2021. The photos above are all the cars nominated for the Zenith but the winner is shown below. We will go into more detail on some of our favorites in future posts.

And the Zenith Winner for 2021 Is: