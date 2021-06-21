Book ReviewChevelleFeatured

Muscle Car Book: Chevelle SS Restoration Guide

We recently purchased a 1970 Chevelle SS project car. The first thing I did was go to my library and pull out my Chevelle SS Restoration Guide by Paul A. Herd and published by Motorbooks. Muscle cars are a hot topic and the Chevelle SS is one of the most popular. The 1970 model is arguably the most desirable.

Chevelles are very popular and available. Owners of all years of Chevelles will find useful information and images in this resource book. One cautionary note here is that this book was first published over 30 years ago and a lot has changed in the hobby since 1992 and new, additional information has likely been obtained. However, the facts from that time period in the book should still be good.

If you are restoring a Chevelle SS, you will probably find the book useful. It is crammed full of part numbers and some history and descriptions.

Richard

