1970 Chevelle SS “Renovation”

Part 3

Richard Send an email 7 days ago
It seems like a long time but actually it has only been approximately six months since we got serious about the “Renovation” of our 1970 Chevelle SS Convertible. I say Renovation rather than Restoration because it was not restored, just renewed and improved. We started with a very solid car but one that did not have its original engine and was showing some wear and fatigue.

I have to give credit and recognition to Mark and Kyle Stacey of Stacey Restorations in Murfreesboro, TN. This father son duo has done work on several of my cars and their work is always impeccable. Mark earned his reputation doing concours restorations of Shelby Mustangs and still does, but the supercar owners in Nashville have also discovered him. His shop is always a car show to visit.

When I purchased this 1970 Chevelle SS Convertible we intended for it to be a driver to enjoy and not worry about. That purpose has been reinforced with this renovation. I have included some before and after photos so you can see some improvements. The car is a real SS from all the research I have done but the engine was gone long ago a victim to drag racing I imagine. We have also removed and updated some items to make the car more enjoyable on our long drives. The major changes from the original GM build include, Holley Snipper fuel injection on a newly built 502 cubic inch 500+ HP engine, rebuilt clutch, new radiator, alternator, headers, updated ignition, Dakota Digital gauges and black dash, Custom AutoSound System, Vintage Air replaces the factory system, new white interior, modern feel steering box and the addition of the correct white SS stripes that were not done during a previous repaint. The car runs on 245 x 60 15″ Radial TAs. For all you that our wondering, all the original parts removed from the car are safely tucked away in my garage.

With only 50 miles on the car since its renovation, it does not overheat, the steering feel is much improved, the sound is great, and the ride is smooth and the air conditioning is greatly appreciated when the top is not down!

In the future, we will be doing a report on our opinions of our new Dakota Digital Dash gauges, the Custom AutoSound Radio and Holley Snipper fuel injection.

  • 1970 Chevelle SS Convertible
  • 1970 Chevelle SS Convertible
  • Engine compartment was detailed.
  • Correct stripes were added.
  • New interior included extra bolstered seats.
  • Original air compressor.
  • New Vintage Air compressor
  • Original heat and air system.
  • Smooth firewall thanks to Vintage Air.
  • Preparation to remove engine
  • Headers in place.
  • Rebuilt engine.
  • Original dash removed
  • Original dash out (had been tinted red, originally black
  • New Dakota gauges.
  • New Dakota gauges.
  • Crappy original GM controls.
  • New Vintage Air Controls.
  • Previous old gauges and non-original radio
  • Gauges deleted and new Blue Tooth radio
