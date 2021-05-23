Aero Warrior ReunionCar ShowDodge Charger DaytonaFeaturedMuseumsOn TourTalladega Family Reunion

50th Aero Warrior Reunion

40th Reunion Party at the Wellborn Museum in 2009.

My wife and I have visited car museums all over the Country and have our favorites. The Tim Wellborn Muscle Car Museum in Alexander Alabama remains one of our top picks. We have been there many times and are always excited to go back. The special visits are when he and his wife, Pam, host the Aero Reunion for the MOPAR and Ford Aero Cars.

1969 Dodge Charger Nuremberg Daytona

On this visit we were participating in the 50th Anniversary Reunion with our 1969 Dodge Daytona. The event is held at the Museum, Tim and Pam’s estate and the Talladega Superspeedway on race weekend! This is also one of the best events you can imagine. Unfortunately, you need an Aero Car to attend. That means you need a 1969 Ford Talladega or Mercury Cyclone Spoiler/Spoiler II; or a 1969 Dodge Daytona, Charger 500 or a 1970 Plymouth Superbird. Can you imagine 200 of these cars all in one place at the same time? When we all head out for the highway at one time, saying it makes heads turn is a bit of an understatement.

1969 Dodge Charger Daytona driven by 1970 Nascar Champion Bobby Issac.
Currently owned by Tim Wellborn.

The video below is a Dennis Gauge My Classic Car TV show of his visit to this once in a lifetime 50th Anniversary Reunion.

Richard

I grew up and lived in Iowa for a good portion of my life before moving to Southern California. After 20+ years we now live outside Nashville Tennessee. I have been into cars since I was old enough to remember. I don't have a brand loyalty although I do prefer American Muscle especially the 1969/1970 NASCAR Aero Cars. (Check out our other web site at www.TalladegaSpoilerRegistry.com site) As long as it has four wheels and an engine I get excited. Few men are lucky enough to be able to share their passion for cars with the woman they love. Fortunately, my wife, Katriana, is also a gear head and many of our activities revolve around the cars. We have a small collection that includes at least one car from each of the Big Three. It includes a Best of Show winner, a survivor, a driver with lots of patina and several others. Katrina prefers all original cars while I like to modify them so we have a few of each. When we aren't playing with cars we are out working with or showing our miniature donkeys. You can see more about that part of our lives at http://www.LegendaryFarms.com.

