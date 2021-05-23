My wife and I have visited car museums all over the Country and have our favorites. The Tim Wellborn Muscle Car Museum in Alexander Alabama remains one of our top picks. We have been there many times and are always excited to go back. The special visits are when he and his wife, Pam, host the Aero Reunion for the MOPAR and Ford Aero Cars.

1969 Dodge Charger Nuremberg Daytona

On this visit we were participating in the 50th Anniversary Reunion with our 1969 Dodge Daytona. The event is held at the Museum, Tim and Pam’s estate and the Talladega Superspeedway on race weekend! This is also one of the best events you can imagine. Unfortunately, you need an Aero Car to attend. That means you need a 1969 Ford Talladega or Mercury Cyclone Spoiler/Spoiler II; or a 1969 Dodge Daytona, Charger 500 or a 1970 Plymouth Superbird. Can you imagine 200 of these cars all in one place at the same time? When we all head out for the highway at one time, saying it makes heads turn is a bit of an understatement.

1969 Dodge Charger Daytona driven by 1970 Nascar Champion Bobby Issac.

Currently owned by Tim Wellborn.

The video below is a Dennis Gauge My Classic Car TV show of his visit to this once in a lifetime 50th Anniversary Reunion.