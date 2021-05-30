Automobile CollectablesCar StoriesFeaturedMuseumsOn TourVintage Racing

Amelia Island Concours 2021

Best of Show

Richard
Best in Show, Concours d'Elegance Presented by Ms. Lyn St. James, Bill Warner and Greg Cook, General Manager, The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island1926 Hispano-Suiza H6B Cabriolet Owned by Jill and Charles Mitchell Stuart, Florida

I have only been lucky enough to attend the Amelia Island Concours once in my life, but it remains on my “bucket list” to do again. It is an experience every car person should have. Although I again could not make it in 2021, my friend John Craft could and gratefully shared the photos you see here. Obviously, not every car is covered and there is an emphasis on the competition cars but that is his preference.

Regardless of the photos included here you can be sure there were equally outstanding cars, and even superior cars on the show field that are not included.

Best in Show, Concours de Sport Presented by Ms. Lyn St. James, Bill Warner and Greg Cook, General Manager, The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island 1974 Shadow DN4 Owned by James Bartel – Key West, FL Key West, Florida

Not only are there remarkable cars on the field, many of the Judges are very notable dignitaries and car enthusiasts. You are also likely to meet celebrities at fender booths or simply partaking of the magnificent cars.

Pete Brock
Hurley Haywood
Richard

I grew up and lived in Iowa for a good portion of my life before moving to Southern California. After 20+ years we now live outside Nashville Tennessee. I have been into cars since I was old enough to remember. I don't have a brand loyalty although I do prefer American Muscle especially the 1969/1970 NASCAR Aero Cars. (Check out our other web site at www.TalladegaSpoilerRegistry.com site) As long as it has four wheels and an engine I get excited. Few men are lucky enough to be able to share their passion for cars with the woman they love. Fortunately, my wife, Katriana, is also a gear head and many of our activities revolve around the cars. We have a small collection that includes at least one car from each of the Big Three. It includes a Best of Show winner, a survivor, a driver with lots of patina and several others. Katrina prefers all original cars while I like to modify them so we have a few of each. When we aren't playing with cars we are out working with or showing our miniature donkeys. You can see more about that part of our lives at http://www.LegendaryFarms.com.

