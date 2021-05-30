Amelia Island Concours 2021

I have only been lucky enough to attend the Amelia Island Concours once in my life, but it remains on my “bucket list” to do again. It is an experience every car person should have. Although I again could not make it in 2021, my friend John Craft could and gratefully shared the photos you see here. Obviously, not every car is covered and there is an emphasis on the competition cars but that is his preference.

Regardless of the photos included here you can be sure there were equally outstanding cars, and even superior cars on the show field that are not included.

Best in Show, Concours de Sport Presented by Ms. Lyn St. James, Bill Warner and Greg Cook, General Manager, The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island 1974 Shadow DN4 Owned by James Bartel – Key West, FL Key West, Florida

Not only are there remarkable cars on the field, many of the Judges are very notable dignitaries and car enthusiasts. You are also likely to meet celebrities at fender booths or simply partaking of the magnificent cars.