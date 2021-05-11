CorvetteFeaturedMuseums

The Corvette Museum in Bowling Green Kentucky is a must see for any car guy or gal. There is a wide variation of displays that will be of interest to all car freaks but will make Corvette folks drool. I can’t even begin to pick my favorite exhibit. To complicate things, many of the exhibits are constantly changing with new ones replacing them.

On our most recent visit, I was especially intrigued with an invisible 1953 Corvette #003. To be honest, the entire car is not invisible, just a portion of it. Over the years I have seen similar displays, especially of Corvettes, but this 1953 example was one of the first ever built.

The first generation of Corvettes, 1953-1962 referred to as C-1 Corvettes, were built mechanically from mostly off-the-shelf parts of other GM cars of the time. This particular Corvette is beautifully restored as delivered by the dealer on the right half but partially invisible on the driver’s side.

Some parts appear to virtually float in the air. The execution of this build is remarkable. Think of the thought and ingenuity required to accurately display specific parts while also maintaining the integrity of the Corvette’s original shape and design. It is one thing to simply remove the Corvette’s skin and quite another to know what detail to remove and what to retain.

I grew up and lived in Iowa for a good portion of my life before moving to Southern California. After 20+ years we now live outside Nashville Tennessee. I have been into cars since I was old enough to remember. I don't have a brand loyalty although I do prefer American Muscle especially the 1969/1970 NASCAR Aero Cars. (Check out our other web site at www.TalladegaSpoilerRegistry.com site) As long as it has four wheels and an engine I get excited. Few men are lucky enough to be able to share their passion for cars with the woman they love. Fortunately, my wife, Katriana, is also a gear head and many of our activities revolve around the cars. We have a small collection that includes at least one car from each of the Big Three. It includes a Best of Show winner, a survivor, a driver with lots of patina and several others. Katrina prefers all original cars while I like to modify them so we have a few of each. When we aren't playing with cars we are out working with or showing our miniature donkeys. You can see more about that part of our lives at http://www.LegendaryFarms.com.

