National Corvette Museum 2021

Being a Corvette fan and owner, my wife and I have visited the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green KY several times. In the past, I have always felt a little let down because of the lack of diversity of the collection on display. That was not a problem on our most recent visit. There were a lot of high quality vehicles on display, plus a temporary Big Daddy Ed Roth Rat Fink display.

I have far more photos of the Museum’s collection than I can post in just one article. This post will simply be an overview of the Museum plus the Museum Delivery of the new 2021 Corvette C8’s that was taking place during our visit. Future articles will go into more detail on the prototype show car mid-engine designs over the years, historical Corvettes, Rat Fink cars and the Museum Delivery cars.

Corvette Museum Overview:

A few dioramas welcome you to the collection. These feature historical settings and some beautiful C1 Corvettes.

This cut-away Corvette is fascinating.



A sign of the times with a little Corvette humor.





Not every car in the Museum is a Corvette!

The variety of Corvettes (and other cars) in the Museum will keep your attention and make you want more.

The MG represents the sports car movement that led to the first Corvette.

Won the 24 Hours of Daytona.



Early mid-engine concept.

Another concept mid-engine.

67 427 Convertible

Sink hole victim

After a breath taking collection of eclectic Corvettes comes the mind blowing Roth Rat Fink display. Roth changed the 50s/60s for all car folks.

Ed Roth

Rat Fink



Outlaw

Beatnik Bandit

Rat Rod

One of the options for a buyer of a new Corvette is to take delivery of your new car at the Corvette Museum. Although we have seen Corvettes on display at the Museum awaiting their new owners, we have never visited when they were actually being delivered. It must be a tremendous thrill for the new owners. During our visit, there were approximately seven new C8 Corvettes prepped and waiting. Three had owners present being instructed on every detail of the car.