AACA National Meet Charlotte NC 2021

We recently attended the 2021 Antique Auto Club of America (AACA) National Meet in Charlotte NC. This was a much smaller event than the Club usually has in Charlotte each year. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the Auto Fest and other activities were not heald with the event.

Mustang Boss 351

AMC Javelin

1967 Chevelle El Camino

1965 Malibu

My wife and I always enjoy taking part in AACA local, regional and national events. Not only do we get to see some of the most outstanding cars of all years and vintage, but also meet some of the best car folks possible. This trip was no different with impressive cars and friendly people.

1957 Chevy 4 door hardtop

1957 Chevy 2 door hardtop

What is unique about the AACA judging system is that your car is competing against itself, not other cars. Your car must begin by earning a “Junior” award in its class at a National show. Once that it achieved, it can move on to earn a “Senior” award and finally a “Grand National” at the Annual AACA Show. There are other restrictions and guidelines, but it is a very fair and rewarding system. Classes range from the earliest cars of the 1900s up to cars at least 25 years old. The Club also provides touring events and encourages driving and using your classic car!

C1 Corvette Fuel Injected

C2 Corvette Fuel Injected

C2 Corvette 427

The photos here are some of our favorites from this show. There were some other special cars at the show we will feature in our next Post.