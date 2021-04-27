AACA Charlotte 2021 Meet; Part 2

Previously we gave you a quick overview of the 2021 AACA Charlotte meet and some of our favorite cars. Actually, that included only a portion of our favorites. Today, we are going to show you more. You have certainly heard of “Trailer Queens”. They are the cars that never get driven and are trailered everywhere. However, have you ever heard of a “Trailer King”?

This is our 67 Vette, 427 4-speed with factory air and side pipes.

We trailered our 1967 Corvette Coupe to the event to keep it clean and pristine in our effort to earn its Senior Award. Late in 2020 it earned its First Junior Award at the Hershey (held in Gettysburg in 2020) show. We can consider it a trailer queen but we do drive it on special days and in good weather. Imagine our surprise when we pulled into the hotel parking lot and saw a 1967 Corvette Coupe being used as a tow car! I immediately called it a “Trailer King”!

1967 Corvette Tow car pulling a trailer and show car.

I could not believe my eyes and walked around the Vette and its in tow Trailer Queen several times, thinking it must be a staged photo op. No, this was the real deal. The owner of the Vette drag raced the Vette at one time and then restored it to show condition, put a hitch on it and now tows his micro show car. Both cars were entered in the meet. The Corvette was in a driver’s class and earned its award.

There is no charge for spectators at AACA shows and there is always a good assortment of driven classics in the hotel parking lot. Check out the ones below that we found one afternoon before the show.









There were many outstanding rare cars at the show and each had its own very special story. One of our favorites is this 1969 Mercury Cyclone Dan Gurney Spoiler. It is owned by Texan Marty Burke. Only 352 Dan Gurney Spoilers were ever built and this is likely the only one built with a 428 SCJ engine, 4-speed, 430 rear gear and black bucket seat interior. It is truly the best restoration of such a car I have ever seen.

Although my wife and I have never owned a collector car older than 1955, we always migrate over to the Brass cars and big Coach Built machines from the early part of the 20th Century. This show had some outstanding examples.

















The big AACA show of the year is the Annual Grand Nationals where the very best of the cars are on display and seeking the coveted Grand National Award. This year, 2021, the event is being held in New Ulm, Minnesota. We will be there and can’t wait to hit the show field. If you are in the area on July 22-23, 2021 come say hello.