Car StoriesFeaturedFixer UpperProject Cars

1970 Chevelle SS Convertible Project Car; Update #2

Scope of Project Gets Bigger

Richard Send an email 23 hours ago
0 7 1 minute read

This is the new sport seats installed without the headrest. What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below. We are going for a mild resto-mod, not an authentic show car restoration.

Previously, we described our project as we diagnosed it and we are well underway. That continues, but with one significant modification. We pulled the engine. The engine had shown us a few signs of distress while we were doing some shakedown cruises, but we shrugged them off thinking we had solved all the little nuisances. However, once we talked about the issues and it was a minor amount of additional work to pull the engine, we did so.

The engine is now out and off to the engine shop for a health report. We will keep you posted in future reports. While the engine was out, we made another change. We will tell you about that latter.

New “Sport Seats” without headrests, what’s your opinion? Make your recommendations in the comment section at the bottom of the page.

This is the original style seat with the headrest (the reproductions are slightly different).

As for the rest of our plans, they are going full speed ahead. The new dashboard and gauge cluster are mated up. The Vintage Air system is in and the new upholstery installed. Regarding the front seats, we are undecided what to do with the headrests. The reproduction stuff is not what we expected. We are trying to decide if to leave the headrests off or install them. Do you have any recommendations?

Watch for our next Update.

Richard Send an email 23 hours ago
0 7 1 minute read
Show More

Richard

I grew up and lived in Iowa for a good portion of my life before moving to Southern California. After 20+ years we now live outside Nashville Tennessee. I have been into cars since I was old enough to remember. I don't have a brand loyalty although I do prefer American Muscle especially the 1969/1970 NASCAR Aero Cars. (Check out our other web site at www.TalladegaSpoilerRegistry.com site) As long as it has four wheels and an engine I get excited. Few men are lucky enough to be able to share their passion for cars with the woman they love. Fortunately, my wife, Katriana, is also a gear head and many of our activities revolve around the cars. We have a small collection that includes at least one car from each of the Big Three. It includes a Best of Show winner, a survivor, a driver with lots of patina and several others. Katrina prefers all original cars while I like to modify them so we have a few of each. When we aren't playing with cars we are out working with or showing our miniature donkeys. You can see more about that part of our lives at http://www.LegendaryFarms.com.

Related Articles

Self Driving Car Mistakes

1 week ago

Project Car: 1970 Chevelle SS

2 weeks ago

Electric Vehicle Disaster?

3 weeks ago

1969 427 ZL1 COPO Camaro Video

February 27, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button