1970 Chevelle SS Convertible Project Car; Update #2

This is the new sport seats installed without the headrest. What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below. We are going for a mild resto-mod, not an authentic show car restoration.

Previously, we described our project as we diagnosed it and we are well underway. That continues, but with one significant modification. We pulled the engine. The engine had shown us a few signs of distress while we were doing some shakedown cruises, but we shrugged them off thinking we had solved all the little nuisances. However, once we talked about the issues and it was a minor amount of additional work to pull the engine, we did so.

The engine is now out and off to the engine shop for a health report. We will keep you posted in future reports. While the engine was out, we made another change. We will tell you about that latter.

New “Sport Seats” without headrests, what’s your opinion? Make your recommendations in the comment section at the bottom of the page.

This is the original style seat with the headrest (the reproductions are slightly different).

As for the rest of our plans, they are going full speed ahead. The new dashboard and gauge cluster are mated up. The Vintage Air system is in and the new upholstery installed. Regarding the front seats, we are undecided what to do with the headrests. The reproduction stuff is not what we expected. We are trying to decide if to leave the headrests off or install them. Do you have any recommendations?

