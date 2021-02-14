Looking for a rare car?

Note the Talladega factory built extended aerodynamic front end with the extended front fenders, custom front bumper and special flush mounted grill.

Today, if you want a car unlike everyone else at the cruise night or car show, you have to own some real odd ball car or some extremely expensive ride. If you learn a little more about the history of cars, you might be the star of your local show at a price you can afford. Today, we are going to give you one example.

David Pearson won the 1969 NASCAR Championship in a Talladega and Richard Petty came in 2nd in a Talladega. It was the only year Petty raced a Ford.

How about a big block powered fastback muscle car that is one of 750 ever built? What if it was a factory special body? What if it has a successful NASCAR history? Best of all, you likely can find project cars and drivers available for $30,000 or even less!

They only built the Talladega in three colors, Blue, Maroon and White. All were 428 CJ engines with C6 automatic transmissions.

What could this possibly be? Have you ever heard of a 1969 Ford Talladega? It is a purpose built special to homologate it for NASCAR. It was so successful that Dodge had to retaliate with the production of the winged 1969 Dodge Daytona. Good examples of that car readily sell for over $250,000 for non-concours versions!

They built the Dodge Charger Daytona to compete with the NASCAR dominating Ford Talladega. Bother the Talladega and Daytona were only built for one year, 1969!

So it built only 750 how rare can that be? VERY! Consider that the 1969 Z28 Camaro that everyone lusts for had 20,302 examples built. That is 27 1969 Z28 cars built for one Talladega! It is very easy to build a clone Z28 but extremely difficult to clone a Talladega.

All Talladegas left the factory on white wall tires even though most owners today ride on white letter radials.

Consider that of the 750 1969 Ford Talladega cars built, the Talladega Registry states that as of February 2021 there are only 144 Registered. There are a few others in existence, but it is unlikely there are even 200 total examples remaining.

There are other cars like this, and we will bring you stories of them over time.