1970 Chevelle SS Convertible, Our Plans

We have been busy deciding on what improvements to make on our 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS Convertible. This was an all inclusive process, with one decision likely having impact on others. For instance, if we plan to change out the dash, what related items will also need to be changed while we are there? Almost everything is intertwined.

To go back to Part One, Click Here.

These are just some items ordered to begin work on the interior!

We have completed our ultimate plan and even ordered 100% of the major items we believe we will need. Unfortunately, because of COVID-19 nearly every item is on at least a 6 week back order!

At this time we will give you a brief overview of what we plan. Then, over the next few weeks or months, we will show you exactly what we are doing. At the conclusion, we will post the results. Listed below, I have summarized what we have planned. You can visit our Part Two Post to see how we did our assessment.

The interior is the biggest area of need. We will recover the bucket seats and rear seat in new ivory covers. This will include replacing the front seat springs, and more importantly, we will use all new “sport seat” seat foam and covers. These will update our seats, giving them late model seat support while still having the original factory correct upholstery look.

A reproduction BLACK dash will be installed and we will include all new components.

We will keep the existing, but not factory correct, red carpet.

The original console is black and will be retained but refurbished.

The existing in factory dash gauges will be removed and replaced with new Dakota Digital gauges. We will remove the aftermarket under dash set of gauges and move the Holly Snipper digital gauge screen to be visible from the driver’s seat.

The factory air conditioning/heating system will be replaced with a Vintage Air System. This will include a new control switch panel in the dash.

We will instal the rear bumper rubber SS cover.

The original factory radiator will be repaired and retained.

We will paint the factory style racing stripes on the hood and trunk.

We will install the correct factory SS rear trailing arms.

This Sport Seat is shown in red but we are installing ivory seats. Note the extra bolster in the upper and lower portions of the seats. These are far more comfortable and supportive than the 1969 factory seats yet look very similar.

Next time, after we have received all of our new parts, we will begin showing you the updates as they take place.

To be continued, not yet published.