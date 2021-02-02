1969 Ford Talladega Benny Parsons Tribute Going to Mecum Auctions

This may be a once in a lifetime opportunity for you to purchase a rare real 1969 Ford Talladega that has been professionally modified as a NASCAR tribute Street car. Our friend, Rick Stanton has decided to sell his fantastic Hod Rod Magazine Feature Car Benny Parsons Tribute Talladega. This is one top of the line, fast, real deal Talladega. I have known Rick and this car for years. I can testify that it is a first class build. If Hot Rod features it in their magazine, you know it was built right. Your opportunity to purchase this car will be at the Denver Colorado Mecum Auction on April 24, 2021.

Everyone who sees this car falls in love with it. It’s an accomplished track car yet is very streetable. No matter how many times I see it, and hear it, I want more!

Here is what Rick has to say about the car in his own words:

-“The car is Registered and Insured. -I recently went through the car, built a new engine making 870 hp @ 6,500 rpm , 809 lb. ft. of Torque @ 4,500 rpm, idles @ 1,000 rpm, it is very steetable. -This Engine is all 1969 Ford Engine pieces except the rods which are Eagles with L19 Cap Screw Bolts. -This Engine has all the Magnesium Dry Sump parts including David Pearson Magnesium Valve Covers, NASCAR Magnesium Spyder Intake, & spare Dry Sump parts go with the car as well as the Torque Box Intake. -New Mcleod Dual Disc Clutch, re-Jet Coated the Headers & Side Pipes. I have about 16 Nascar wheels & tires that will go with the car, both Nascar tires and treaded tires, some new, never on the ground with stickers still on them. -I also have lots of trim pieces, interior & exterior, spare Dash with Gauges & rear Glass. -The car is about 95% correct for a 1969 NASCAR Talladega. –Rick states he could not duplicate this Engine today for $100,000 as the original parts are unobtainable. All of the parts used are 1969 Nascar parts. -The radiator has been autographed by many historic Ford heros. Here are a few of the Signature names.

Cale Yarborough, Junior Johnson, David Pearson, Jack Roush, Bill Holbrock, Charlie Gray, Slick Owens, Charlie Glotzbach, Ben Arnold, Bud Moore, Steve Parsons, Terri Parsons, Rex White, Lee Holman, John Bach, Cotton Owens. Rick has pictures of each person signing the Radiator and the date they signed it.”

If you want more information on this car prior to the auction, please contact Rick directly at: rsstanton1302@gmail.com

Rick also has a NOS Magnesium Dry Sump Oil Pan for a Nascar 426 Hemi with the Scavenge pump in the pan for sale.