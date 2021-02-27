1969 427 ZL1 COPO Camaro Video

Here is one of those cars you just love to hear run but never ever get to. Now you can anytime you want to, just come back here and listen.

What is it?

This is a 1969 427 ZL-1 COPO Camaro from the Ciff Ernst Collection. You can see the complete collection on our Museum Page. This is car number 60 out of only 69 built. I is painted Fathom Green with a Black interior.

The COPO Package included the all aluminum 427 430 HP engine, ZL-2 Ducted Hood Assembly, Heavy Duty Radiator, Transistor Ignition, 12 bolt 4.10 Posi and optional M-22 HD Transmission.

This option package added approximately $4,500 to the base car! No wonder there were only 69 built.