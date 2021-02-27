Feature CarsFeaturedMuseumsOn Tour

1969 427 ZL1 COPO Camaro Video

Richard Send an email 3 days ago
1 144 Less than a minute

Here is one of those cars you just love to hear run but never ever get to. Now you can anytime you want to, just come back here and listen.

What is it?

This is a 1969 427 ZL-1 COPO Camaro from the Ciff Ernst Collection. You can see the complete collection on our Museum Page. This is car number 60 out of only 69 built. I is painted Fathom Green with a Black interior.

The COPO Package included the all aluminum 427 430 HP engine, ZL-2 Ducted Hood Assembly, Heavy Duty Radiator, Transistor Ignition, 12 bolt 4.10 Posi and optional M-22 HD Transmission.

This option package added approximately $4,500 to the base car! No wonder there were only 69 built.

Tags
Show More

Richard

I grew up and lived in Iowa for a good portion of my life before moving to Southern California. After 20+ years we now live outside Nashville Tennessee. I have been into cars since I was old enough to remember. I don't have a brand loyalty although I do prefer American Muscle especially the 1969/1970 NASCAR Aero Cars. (Check out our other web site at www.TalladegaSpoilerRegistry.com site) As long as it has four wheels and an engine I get excited. Few men are lucky enough to be able to share their passion for cars with the woman they love. Fortunately, my wife, Katriana, is also a gear head and many of our activities revolve around the cars. We have a small collection that includes at least one car from each of the Big Three. It includes a Best of Show winner, a survivor, a driver with lots of patina and several others. Katrina prefers all original cars while I like to modify them so we have a few of each. When we aren't playing with cars we are out working with or showing our miniature donkeys. You can see more about that part of our lives at http://www.LegendaryFarms.com.

Related Articles

Photo of Looking for a rare car?

Looking for a rare car?

2 weeks ago
Photo of 1970 Chevelle SS Convertible, Our Plans

1970 Chevelle SS Convertible, Our Plans

3 weeks ago
Photo of 1969 Ford Talladega Benny Parsons Tribute Going to Mecum Auctions; UPDATE

1969 Ford Talladega Benny Parsons Tribute Going to Mecum Auctions; UPDATE

4 weeks ago
Photo of 1970 Chevelle SS Convertible Project Car Assessment

1970 Chevelle SS Convertible Project Car Assessment

January 27, 2021

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
Close