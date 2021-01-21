1970 Chevelle SS Convertible Project Car

1970 Chevelle SS Convertible 4-speed with factory air.

1955 Dodge Royal V8 rebuilt, new interior, purchased from original owner.

We recently acquired a very special and different project car. This will not be one to flip nor one to be shown. We will use it for touring and enjoying. We did some “horse trading” involving our 1955 Dodge Royal for a 1970 Chevy Chevelle SS 454 Convertible. Although most of you will think a 70 SS Chevelle Convertible is an investment grade collectable, but that is not the purpose of this ride. It has factory power top, 4-speed, power steering, power brakes, cowel induction and positraction.

This car has had no major surgery but is far from factory correct. As acquired the following modifications have been made over the years.

This SS was an original red paint and red interior car out of Florida. It has a beautiful new red paint, but it appears to be Corvette Torch Red rather than the correct Chevelle Cranberry Red. The factory bucket seat interior was also modified with a tinted red dash, new red carpet and all soft upholstery tinted ivory white.

No factory style SS stripes were redone with the new paint.

The trunk has custom red carpet.

The audio system was upgraded with bluetooth and amp.

The factory 396 was blown up and replaced with a factory crate 502 CI.

A Holly Snipper fuel injection system was installed.

Headers were added.

A new custom fuel tank was installed.

Curiously, when the suspension system was restored, the previous owner did not install the SS reinforced trailing arms. They are new, but just Malibu items.

New factory style 15 inch SS Rally Wheels and BFG T/A tires were installed.

The black rubber rear bumper emblem was missing.

I will not disclose all that we have planned for the car at this time, but can tell you the first item is to get the car running right. As we took possession, there were minor electrical issues in the charging system that messed up the Snipper’s control box. As of this writing, we believe that we have these issues behind us with several parts being replaced, including the oxygen sensor. Now it is just a matter of time to let the Snipper adapt itself to my driving style.

To Be Continued, Click Here For Part Two…not yet published.