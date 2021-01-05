1969 Ford Talladega Benny Parsons Tribute For Sale

This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for the NASCAR tribute Street car crowd. Our friend, Rick Stanton has decided to sell his fantastic Hod Rod Magazine cover car Benny Parsons Tribute Talladega. This is one top of the line, fast real deal Talladega cars. I have known Rick and this car for years. I can testify that it is a first class build. If Hot Rod puts it on their cover, you know it was built right.

Everyone who sees this car falls in love. It is an accomplished track car yet is very streetable. No matter how many times I see it, and hear it, I want more!

Here is what Rick has to say about the car:

-The car is Registered and Insured. -I recently went through the car, built a new engine making 870 hp @ 6,500 rpm , 809 lb. ft. of Torque @ 4,500 rpm, idles @ 1,000 rpm, it is very steetable. -This Engine is all 1969 Ford Engine pieces except the rods which are Eagles with L19 Cap Screw Bolts. -This Engine has all the Magnesium Dry Sump parts including David Pearson Magnesium Valve Covers, NASCAR Magnesium Spyder Intake, & spare Dry Sump parts go with the car as well as the Torque Box Intake. -New Mcleod Dual Disc Clutch, re-Jet Coated the Headers & Side Pipes. I have about 16 Nascar wheels & tires that will go with the car, both Nascar tires and treaded tires, some new, never on the ground with stickers still on them. -I also have lots of trim pieces, interior & exterior, spare Dash with Gauges & rear Glass. -The car is about 95% correct for a 1969 NASCAR Talladega. –Rick states he could not duplicate this Engine today for $100,000 as the original parts are unobtainable. All of the parts used are 1969 Nascar parts. -The radiator has been autographed by many historic Ford heros. Here are a few of the Signature names.

Cale Yarborough, Junior Johnson, David Pearson, Jack Roush, Bill Holbrock, Charlie Gray, Slick Owens, Charlie Glotzbach, Ben Arnold, Bud Moore, Steve Parsons, Terri Parsons, Rex White, Lee Holman, John Bach, Cotton Owens. Rick has pictures of each person signing the Radiator and the date they signed it.

If you are interested please contact Rick directly at: rsstanton1320@gmail.com

Rick also has a NOS Magnesium Dry Sump Oil Pan for a Nascar 426 Hemi with the Scavenge pump in the pan for sale.