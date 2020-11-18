Vintage Ford Bronco Update

Car ShowFeaturedFor SaleProduct ReviewWhat are you working on

By now everyone knows Ford is bringing back the Ford Bronco. It is also no secret that the originals are sought after by car collectors and enthusiasts. As most of us old car fans realize, the lighting systems on our beloved cars don’t quite stand up to the quality of the new vehicles. At least one company is producing products to help out owners of old Broncos.

United Pacific’s new amber led parking/signal lights add contemporary style and function for classic Broncos. United Pacific continues to illuminate classic Bronco restorations with new Amber LED Parking/Signal lamps for the grille.

 The new, super-bright lights are direct replacements for the original components, They offer greater visibility than the stock incandescent lamps and complement United Pacific’s range of high-power LED headlamps and taillamps for early Broncos.

“These new LED lights are a great way to modernize your first-generation Bronco, while maintaining its classic style,” said Jai Baek, United Pacific’s marketing and creative director. “They’re the latest examples of how United Pacific is continually working to develop new parts and products to help enthusiasts take their projects to the next level.”

The 25 LED dual function parking and signal lights (part number 110858) replace the original lighting units in the grille of 1966-68 models, while United Pacific’s 35 LED Parking/Signal lights (part number 110382) fit 1969-77 models — for applications across the entire range of early Bronco models. The lights are sold individually and they plug into the stock lighting harnesses for easy installation.

 These new lights expand United Pacific’s growing portfolio of early Bronco parts, which includes new chrome LED turn signal mirrors and most of the sheet metal enthusiasts need to restore their vehicle.

 United Pacific’s complete early Bronco parts lineup is available in a downloadable catalog at www.upauto.com/bronco.

United Pacific Industries is a leading manufacturer of heavy duty truck and classic vehicle parts. With parts engineered with superior reliability to meet the demands of customers and automotive enthusiasts, United Pacific sets the standard for quality, design and innovation. More than 20,000 parts are available from United Pacific for big rigs and classic cars. For more information, call 866.327.5288 or visit UPauto.com. Follow United Pacific: facebook.com/UPcarparts or Instagram: @unitedpacificlongbeach

