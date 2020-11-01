Car StoriesFeaturedOn TourRacing

John Force NHRA Champion and one of the real Good Guys

This post was first published in 2008! It was such a great time and so different from the current quarantene mentality of 2020 I wanted to bring it back. I hope you enjoy it.

We just got back from visiting the John Force Race Station compound in Yorba Linda California. It reminded me how much Katina and I think of this multi-champion racer. It seems that today so many racers are all about money and fame. Obviously, John Force has plenty of both but it is also obvious he is one of the good guys. He is personable, generous and a father. His daughter Ashely is certainly on her way and appears to be a chip off the old block.

The following photos were taken in his Race Station Store and at one of the Toys for Tots Christmas cruises he puts on at his compound every Christmas time. He also does a cruise in once a month and opens up his museum for tours. Visit his web site and schedule a visit. John Force Race Station

To view more photos and information about John Force on this site, Click Here.

Richard

I grew up and lived in Iowa for a good portion of my life before moving to Southern California. After 20+ years we now live outside Nashville Tennessee. I have been into cars since I was old enough to remember. I don't have a brand loyalty although I do prefer American Muscle especially the 1969/1970 NASCAR Aero Cars. (Check out our other web site at www.TalladegaSpoilerRegistry.com site) As long as it has four wheels and an engine I get excited. Few men are lucky enough to be able to share their passion for cars with the woman they love. Fortunately, my wife, Katriana, is also a gear head and many of our activities revolve around the cars. We have a small collection that includes at least one car from each of the Big Three. It includes a Best of Show winner, a survivor, a driver with lots of patina and several others. Katrina prefers all original cars while I like to modify them so we have a few of each. When we aren't playing with cars we are out working with or showing our miniature donkeys. You can see more about that part of our lives at http://www.LegendaryFarms.com.

