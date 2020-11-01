John Force NHRA Champion and one of the real Good Guys

This post was first published in 2008! It was such a great time and so different from the current quarantene mentality of 2020 I wanted to bring it back. I hope you enjoy it.

We just got back from visiting the John Force Race Station compound in Yorba Linda California. It reminded me how much Katina and I think of this multi-champion racer. It seems that today so many racers are all about money and fame. Obviously, John Force has plenty of both but it is also obvious he is one of the good guys. He is personable, generous and a father. His daughter Ashely is certainly on her way and appears to be a chip off the old block.

The following photos were taken in his Race Station Store and at one of the Toys for Tots Christmas cruises he puts on at his compound every Christmas time. He also does a cruise in once a month and opens up his museum for tours. Visit his web site and schedule a visit. John Force Race Station

To view more photos and information about John Force on this site, Click Here.