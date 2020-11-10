2020 AACA Gettysburg National Show

2020 has been the year of Covid-19 killing almost every scheduled national car show. We personally were the victim of six different shows that were canceled. We kept registering and finally got to attend one in early November. The Antique Auto Club of America (AACA) pulled off a terrific show with over 650 cars. After the National Show in Hershey had to be canceled at the last minute they were able to do a “Hershey” Show in Gettysburg only a month later.

It was a terrific show with some outstanding cars and great attendees as well. We always enjoy the friendly competitors at AACA shows. We took our 1967 Corvette 427 coupe to only its second show and its first AACA show. It was an 11-hour drive but the weather was in the 70s and sunny the entire time we were gone. For early November that is a very special treat in Pennslyvania. For its first time out the car did fantastic winning its very competitive class and earning its First Junior! On our drive back to Tennessee we received even better news in a phone call from AACA. Our car was nominated for a National Award! We are beyond thrilled.

In all the shows my wife and I have attended over the years we were pleasantly surprised at the wide variety of show cars on the field. We are used to seeing lots of muscle cars and others from the 50s and 60s. At Gettysburg, we hardly saw a muscle car. There were a large number of military vehicles, brass cars, a good representation of cars from the 20s, 30s, and 40s. Most surprisingly were a large number of luxury cars. However, most surprisingly and most appreciated by us were the wide variety of race cars including an Indy 500 winning roadster!

Today, I will give you a wide overview of the show field with more details coming in future posts.