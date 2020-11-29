AACA Antique Auto Club of AmericaBack TrackCar ShowFeaturedRacingVintage Racing

1933 Crack’n Riley Special

Sprint Car

Richard Send an email 53 mins ago
0 2 Less than a minute

Here is another race car from the 2020 AACA Hershey National Car Show held in Gettysburg PA. This 1933 Sprint Car, Crack’n Riley Special is a real through back to the days of dirt track racing.

This little rascal only weighs 1300 lbs. It is powered by a 210 cubic inch Mobel B Block with Winfield dual cab, full oil pressure, dry sump, Vertex magneto, Berber connecting rods and a four-port Riley head. Up front is a Model A leaf spring and in the rear is a 1929 Model A Ford. The brakes are hand operated mechanical rear drum only.

This was a time when race car drivers were real daredevils. There is no safety belts or other kind of restraints. No fire suits or even substantial helmets. In 1936, driver Walt Adler won the garden State Auto Racing Association’s Championship. In 1953, Bob Brown (Williams) drove the car to a second in points and Rookie of the Year honors in NARA. This car continued to be raced until 1963. Its restoration was completed between 1971 and 1973. It has gone on to wind many AACA awards and is shown every year since at Hershey.

Show More

Richard

I grew up and lived in Iowa for a good portion of my life before moving to Southern California. After 20+ years we now live outside Nashville Tennessee. I have been into cars since I was old enough to remember. I don't have a brand loyalty although I do prefer American Muscle especially the 1969/1970 NASCAR Aero Cars. (Check out our other web site at www.TalladegaSpoilerRegistry.com site) As long as it has four wheels and an engine I get excited. Few men are lucky enough to be able to share their passion for cars with the woman they love. Fortunately, my wife, Katriana, is also a gear head and many of our activities revolve around the cars. We have a small collection that includes at least one car from each of the Big Three. It includes a Best of Show winner, a survivor, a driver with lots of patina and several others. Katrina prefers all original cars while I like to modify them so we have a few of each. When we aren't playing with cars we are out working with or showing our miniature donkeys. You can see more about that part of our lives at http://www.LegendaryFarms.com.

Related Articles

Photo of 1960 Watson Roadster Indy Car

1960 Watson Roadster Indy Car

7 days ago
Photo of Vintage Ford Bronco Update

Vintage Ford Bronco Update

2 weeks ago
Photo of 2020 AACA Gettysburg National Show

2020 AACA Gettysburg National Show

3 weeks ago
Photo of John Force NHRA Champion and one of the real Good Guys

John Force NHRA Champion and one of the real Good Guys

4 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
Close