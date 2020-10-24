Man Cave Tour

If you are new to classic cars and can’t quite step up to a car yet take a look at memorabilia. When I was young and broke I had to drive whatever I wanted to play with. I could not afford a classic collector car just to have, work on, drive, and generally play with. To satisfy my needs I began collecting “stuff” that reminded me of the cars I eventually wanted to have.

That is still true today. I have some nice cars but there are always those you cannot quite have. A real GT 40 comes to mind so does a Hemi Daytona or a Corvette race car. I can not satisfy these needs with memorabilia but they can lighten the pain of not having these vehicles. You can do the same thing with whatever it is you “have to have” but can’t yet afford.

Uncle Tony’s Garage came back for a prolonged visit to our Man Cave. Tony has visited several times to chat about cars and I enjoy his friendship. During these visits, he has always immediately gone to a particular car and gone over it from head to toe. However, this time he noticed the memorabilia and started to geek out over some of my most obscure stuff. He is not much of a NASCAR guy so he brushed over all of that but a few items really intrigued him. What were they? Watch the video and see for yourself.