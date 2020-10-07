Barn FindFeaturedFor SaleLooking for a collector car
Finding a Collector Car
Last time we showed you a video on how to inspect a collector car. This time we have Uncle Tony’s Garage giving us some hints on how to find the collector car you want to inspect. There are a lot of ways to find a car other than browsing the internet and shopping on eBay. Uncle Tony suggests you talk to friends and family and let them know you are looking.
What is your favorite way to find the correct collector car for you? Send your ideas to rfleener@comcast.net.