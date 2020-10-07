Finding a Collector Car

Barn FindFeaturedFor SaleLooking for a collector car

This is a 1970 Monte Carlo SS 454 with both First Junior and First Senior and Preservation Awards. What a great car.

Last time we showed you a video on how to inspect a collector car. This time we have Uncle Tony’s Garage giving us some hints on how to find the collector car you want to inspect. There are a lot of ways to find a car other than browsing the internet and shopping on eBay. Uncle Tony suggests you talk to friends and family and let them know you are looking.

What is your favorite way to find the correct collector car for you? Send your ideas to rfleener@comcast.net.

I grew up and lived in Iowa for a good portion of my life before moving to Southern California. After 20+ years we now live outside Nashville Tennessee. I have been into cars since I was old enough to remember. I don't have a brand loyalty although I do prefer American Muscle especially the 1969/1970 NASCAR Aero Cars. (Check out our other web site at www.TalladegaSpoilerRegistry.com site) As long as it has four wheels and an engine I get excited. Few men are lucky enough to be able to share their passion for cars with the woman they love. Fortunately, my wife, Katriana, is also a gear head and many of our activities revolve around the cars. We have a small collection that includes at least one car from each of the Big Three. It includes a Best of Show winner, a survivor, a driver with lots of patina and several others. Katrina prefers all original cars while I like to modify them so we have a few of each. When we aren't playing with cars we are out working with or showing our miniature donkeys. You can see more about that part of our lives at http://www.LegendaryFarms.com.

