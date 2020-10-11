Driving a Classic Car

Automobile CollectablesCar StoriesFeatured

Recently, we have been doing some joint projects with Uncle Tony’s Garage YouTube Channel and have decided to run one of his series of videos on Driving a Classic Cars. We come from a completely different perspective than does Uncle Tony. He drives his daily as explained in his first video below.

We come from a time when we owned and drove these cars when they were new. My first new car was a 1970 Chevrolet gen two Camaro Z28. I drove that car every day and autocrossed it on some weekends. I extimate that I loged over 60,000 miles on that car in two years. I have had a continuous supply of such cars ever since. I also have a number of classic collector cars today which I drive but none I drive every day.

You have to realize that even a fully restored classic collector car is not the car it was when it was brand new or even when it was slightly used. The design and technology of those cars are now 40 to 50 years old. Do you want to watch TV on a black and white or even a color TV from 1970? Belive me you don’t. The difference in cars today is just as great and probably even greater than the differences in TVs today.

In the first video, Uncle Tony shows us his recently made road worth 1972 Dodge Dart Swinger. Now, understand that everyone has a different need, desire and financial ability. Today, I love driving my old cars but, for everyday use, I prefer my newer cars and I also prefer to keep our vintage cars in show worth condition. We show them all over the country, Uncle Tony is not into showing so that is not a concern for him.

Our 1969 Dodge Charger Nuremberg Daytona on the set of Power Nation TV show.

Stay tuned as we continue to compare are experiences, desires and uses of vintage collector cars. For instance, Uncle Tony is using his 1972 Dodge Dart Shinger while we are showing our 1969 Dodge Daytona. Very different cars and very different uses.

I grew up and lived in Iowa for a good portion of my life before moving to Southern California. After 20+ years we now live outside Nashville Tennessee. I have been into cars since I was old enough to remember. I don't have a brand loyalty although I do prefer American Muscle especially the 1969/1970 NASCAR Aero Cars. (Check out our other web site at www.TalladegaSpoilerRegistry.com site) As long as it has four wheels and an engine I get excited. Few men are lucky enough to be able to share their passion for cars with the woman they love. Fortunately, my wife, Katriana, is also a gear head and many of our activities revolve around the cars. We have a small collection that includes at least one car from each of the Big Three. It includes a Best of Show winner, a survivor, a driver with lots of patina and several others. Katrina prefers all original cars while I like to modify them so we have a few of each. When we aren't playing with cars we are out working with or showing our miniature donkeys. You can see more about that part of our lives at http://www.LegendaryFarms.com.

