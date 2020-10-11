Driving a Classic Car

Recently, we have been doing some joint projects with Uncle Tony’s Garage YouTube Channel and have decided to run one of his series of videos on Driving a Classic Cars. We come from a completely different perspective than does Uncle Tony. He drives his daily as explained in his first video below.

We come from a time when we owned and drove these cars when they were new. My first new car was a 1970 Chevrolet gen two Camaro Z28. I drove that car every day and autocrossed it on some weekends. I extimate that I loged over 60,000 miles on that car in two years. I have had a continuous supply of such cars ever since. I also have a number of classic collector cars today which I drive but none I drive every day.

You have to realize that even a fully restored classic collector car is not the car it was when it was brand new or even when it was slightly used. The design and technology of those cars are now 40 to 50 years old. Do you want to watch TV on a black and white or even a color TV from 1970? Belive me you don’t. The difference in cars today is just as great and probably even greater than the differences in TVs today.

In the first video, Uncle Tony shows us his recently made road worth 1972 Dodge Dart Swinger. Now, understand that everyone has a different need, desire and financial ability. Today, I love driving my old cars but, for everyday use, I prefer my newer cars and I also prefer to keep our vintage cars in show worth condition. We show them all over the country, Uncle Tony is not into showing so that is not a concern for him.

Our 1969 Dodge Charger Nuremberg Daytona on the set of Power Nation TV show.

Stay tuned as we continue to compare are experiences, desires and uses of vintage collector cars. For instance, Uncle Tony is using his 1972 Dodge Dart Shinger while we are showing our 1969 Dodge Daytona. Very different cars and very different uses.