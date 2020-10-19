Automobile CollectablesCar StoriesFeaturedOn Tour

Driving a Classic Car Part 3

Checking the Car Over

It is not finished but its on its way.

Uncle Tony’s Garage is back with Part 3 about a novice taking a classic collector car on a long road trip. This is the reality check on taking your old car out for a long drive. I can’t say this too often, these classic collector cars are not for everyone, they are not nostalgic new cars. They don’t drive like a new car and they break down on occasion. To enjoy these you need to have the right attitude.

Don’t be in a rush, the appeal of an old car is the drive, not the destination. You must like driving and enjoying the drive. You may drive thousands of miles with your classic and never have an issue or you may have a minor break down every 100 miles. Uncle Tony has some great tips on how to be prepared. For us really old guys who drove these cars when they were new did just exactly what Tony is telling us to do now. Our vintage cars even when new were not as reliable as today’s cars. Don’t expect them to be.

This past Fall weekend my wife and I took one of our cars out on a 125 mile round tour with a group of car friends to enjoy the cool weather and the beauty of nature’s Fall colors. We had no issues and found a Saturday on the road with friends and classic collector cars to be a great diversion from the social distancing and emotional stress of Covid 19.

Richard

I grew up and lived in Iowa for a good portion of my life before moving to Southern California. After 20+ years we now live outside Nashville Tennessee. I have been into cars since I was old enough to remember. I don't have a brand loyalty although I do prefer American Muscle especially the 1969/1970 NASCAR Aero Cars. (Check out our other web site at www.TalladegaSpoilerRegistry.com site) As long as it has four wheels and an engine I get excited. Few men are lucky enough to be able to share their passion for cars with the woman they love. Fortunately, my wife, Katriana, is also a gear head and many of our activities revolve around the cars. We have a small collection that includes at least one car from each of the Big Three. It includes a Best of Show winner, a survivor, a driver with lots of patina and several others. Katrina prefers all original cars while I like to modify them so we have a few of each. When we aren't playing with cars we are out working with or showing our miniature donkeys. You can see more about that part of our lives at http://www.LegendaryFarms.com.

