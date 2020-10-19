Driving a Classic Car Part 3

Uncle Tony’s Garage is back with Part 3 about a novice taking a classic collector car on a long road trip. This is the reality check on taking your old car out for a long drive. I can’t say this too often, these classic collector cars are not for everyone, they are not nostalgic new cars. They don’t drive like a new car and they break down on occasion. To enjoy these you need to have the right attitude.

Don’t be in a rush, the appeal of an old car is the drive, not the destination. You must like driving and enjoying the drive. You may drive thousands of miles with your classic and never have an issue or you may have a minor break down every 100 miles. Uncle Tony has some great tips on how to be prepared. For us really old guys who drove these cars when they were new did just exactly what Tony is telling us to do now. Our vintage cars even when new were not as reliable as today’s cars. Don’t expect them to be.

This past Fall weekend my wife and I took one of our cars out on a 125 mile round tour with a group of car friends to enjoy the cool weather and the beauty of nature’s Fall colors. We had no issues and found a Saturday on the road with friends and classic collector cars to be a great diversion from the social distancing and emotional stress of Covid 19.