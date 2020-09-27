The Car Mercury Should Have Built!

I have seen renderings of people putting a fastback roof on early Cougars. Mustang fastbacks are substantially more desirable than their notchback siblings and arguably much more sporty. Cougars were always directed more towards the sporty luxury crowd that could not afford a Thunderbird. But, the Cougar Eliminator was a real performance car. Why not make it a fastback?

If my pockets were deep enough and full of greenbacks I would want to build a 1969 Cougar Eliminator with a Boss 302 and fastback roof painted in Grabber Orange. I realize that will never happen.

Currently, there seem to be two approaches to this task. The first is likely the easiest is to transplant a similar year fastback roof from a Mustang onto the Cougar. The second, and my preference, but much more difficult is putting a 68/69 Torino or Cyclone roof on the car. This roof is much wider and requires a section out of the middle, new rear glass, and is likely much longer than the Cougar and would also need to be shortened. I just think this gives the Cougar a more Mercury and less Mustang like appearance. What are your thoughts?

Our friend Uncle Tony at Uncle Tony’s Garage YouTube Channel found another friend of ours building a similar car for a client. I can not wait to see this car completed and will keep you up to date as it progresses.

Are you building a Cougar Fastback? Are you building anything similar or equally innovative? Send information and photos to rfleener@comcast.net and we might just post it here and give you some free publicity.