Car ShowCar StoriesFeaturedResto-Mod

Mercury Cyclone Tops Buick Riviera

Cyclone on Riviera

Richard Send an email 9 hours ago
0 7 1 minute read

Have you ever noticed how some cars have very beautiful parts but the entire car just doesn’t look that great? The front end is great but the roof or rear end is just stupid. Or, it could be the car is pretty but just lacks excitement. The 68/69 Mercury Cyclone and Torino are terrific cars but some parts of the cars are more attractive than others. For example, the rooflines and rear quarters are beautiful being simply an enlargement of the roof and rear fenders of the very popular 67/68 Ford Mustang Fastbacks.

1969 Mercury Cyclone Spoiler II, check out the beautiful roof and rear quarters on the car.

These cars are a great design but, arguably, the fastback roof is the crown jewel of the entire car. Another example is the first version of the Buick Riviera from 1963 thru 1965. It was a very different design with some exciting lines and unique headlights but the roof was a little bland. Have you ever wondered how a less formal, more sporty roof would work on the car?

1963 Buick Riviera, note the rear quarter and particularly, the roofline. It just doesn’t seem to fit the rest of the smooth lines of the car.

Johnny Cash wasn’t the first to suggest mixing and matching car parts but he was the one to write a song about it. One Part at a Time tells us how he would do it? Sounds like a good idea but I am afraid the mixture of those parts from all different years didn’t turn out quite as well as he hoped.

But what if GM liked that Mercury fastback roof and fitted it to one of their cars? What if a 69 Mercury Cyclone and a 63 Riviera had a baby? We found one, check out this video and tell us what you think. This video is long but covers the build in detail and is interesting.

Show More

Richard

I grew up and lived in Iowa for a good portion of my life before moving to Southern California. After 20+ years we now live outside Nashville Tennessee. I have been into cars since I was old enough to remember. I don't have a brand loyalty although I do prefer American Muscle especially the 1969/1970 NASCAR Aero Cars. (Check out our other web site at www.TalladegaSpoilerRegistry.com site) As long as it has four wheels and an engine I get excited. Few men are lucky enough to be able to share their passion for cars with the woman they love. Fortunately, my wife, Katriana, is also a gear head and many of our activities revolve around the cars. We have a small collection that includes at least one car from each of the Big Three. It includes a Best of Show winner, a survivor, a driver with lots of patina and several others. Katrina prefers all original cars while I like to modify them so we have a few of each. When we aren't playing with cars we are out working with or showing our miniature donkeys. You can see more about that part of our lives at http://www.LegendaryFarms.com.

Related Articles

Photo of Building a Detailed Model Car

Building a Detailed Model Car

6 days ago
Photo of 1969 Ford Talladega Details Described on Uncle Tony’s Garage

1969 Ford Talladega Details Described on Uncle Tony’s Garage

2 weeks ago
Photo of Indy 500 Museum, 100th Anniversary Winning Cars

Indy 500 Museum, 100th Anniversary Winning Cars

4 weeks ago
Photo of MCACN is just 3 Months Away!

MCACN is just 3 Months Away!

August 9, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
Close