Buying a Collector Car Inspection

For the beginner car collector, the process of inspecting a potential purchase can be very intimidating. My advice is to always take someone more knowledgeable with you to inspect a potential purchase. Yes, the additional knowledge will be invaluable but, you need someone with you that will keep you from purchasing a car on emotions. It is very easy to walk up to a beautiful car that you have always lusted after and overlook some major flaws. Hopefully, your more knowledgeable friend can talk you down and you will make a reasonable decision based on facts.

The following Uncle Tony’s Garage video will give you a good starting point for looking at a potential new addition to your collection. Now, this process is going to be different depending on what you are looking for. If you are shopping for a future Concours winning collector car this video is going to be off-target. That requires an entirely different level of expertise and inspection. Even if you are looking for a good local show car and weekend toy the example inspection in this video will need to be much more critical.

The video says the car being inspected will be used as a daily driver. Uncle Tony’s criteria for a daily driver is far less than my own. I would classify the car in this video as a project car (if it were a two door). As is, I would classify this as a project car or even a parts car.

The basic concept and inspection techniques demonstrated here, if adapted to the type of car you are considering, are appropriate and helpful.

