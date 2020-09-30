Buying a Collector Car Inspection

FeaturedFixer UpperLooking for a collector carProject Cars

Richard
For the beginner car collector, the process of inspecting a potential purchase can be very intimidating. My advice is to always take someone more knowledgeable with you to inspect a potential purchase. Yes, the additional knowledge will be invaluable but, you need someone with you that will keep you from purchasing a car on emotions. It is very easy to walk up to a beautiful car that you have always lusted after and overlook some major flaws. Hopefully, your more knowledgeable friend can talk you down and you will make a reasonable decision based on facts.

The following Uncle Tony’s Garage video will give you a good starting point for looking at a potential new addition to your collection. Now, this process is going to be different depending on what you are looking for. If you are shopping for a future Concours winning collector car this video is going to be off-target. That requires an entirely different level of expertise and inspection. Even if you are looking for a good local show car and weekend toy the example inspection in this video will need to be much more critical.

The video says the car being inspected will be used as a daily driver. Uncle Tony’s criteria for a daily driver is far less than my own. I would classify the car in this video as a project car (if it were a two door). As is, I would classify this as a project car or even a parts car.

The basic concept and inspection techniques demonstrated here, if adapted to the type of car you are considering, are appropriate and helpful.

I grew up and lived in Iowa for a good portion of my life before moving to Southern California. After 20+ years we now live outside Nashville Tennessee. I have been into cars since I was old enough to remember. I don't have a brand loyalty although I do prefer American Muscle especially the 1969/1970 NASCAR Aero Cars. (Check out our other web site at www.TalladegaSpoilerRegistry.com site) As long as it has four wheels and an engine I get excited. Few men are lucky enough to be able to share their passion for cars with the woman they love. Fortunately, my wife, Katriana, is also a gear head and many of our activities revolve around the cars. We have a small collection that includes at least one car from each of the Big Three. It includes a Best of Show winner, a survivor, a driver with lots of patina and several others. Katrina prefers all original cars while I like to modify them so we have a few of each. When we aren't playing with cars we are out working with or showing our miniature donkeys. You can see more about that part of our lives at http://www.LegendaryFarms.com.

