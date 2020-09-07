Building a Detailed Model Car

When I was a kid the AMT model kits were just hitting the market. The first one I owned was a 1958 Buick convertible. I do not remember why I chose that model but I was so excited I had never seen anything like it before.

Regretably, I immediatley put every custom extra in that AMT box on the car. The stupid big loovers, the flame decals and every other part I could find went on that virgin white plasic. Fortunately, that was the last time I did that.

I remember rushing home from school, finishing my homework as fast as I could and then going to my room to work on model cars. It was not unlike kids today who run to their room to play computer games. Yet it is different. I was learning about cars, I was learning to be a craftsman and appreciate aesthetics and design. It was a hands on viseral experience. Can kids today say that about sitting in front of video screen or holding a cell phone?

From then on, I progressed to building some very fine award winning miniature cars. Without doubt, those models led me into the addictive world of real car collecting. I have never regreted a minute of it.

I never appreciated how much of an amature I truely was until later in life. I always rushed my models and was more concerned about getting them finished than having a perfect end product. If you every built small scale models or still do, you need to watch this video. These are true craftsmen who invest months of full time effort to reach a completed product and the price reflects it!