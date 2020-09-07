Automobile CollectablesCar StoriesFantasy Car CollectingFeatured

Building a Detailed Model Car

Small Cars, Big Details

Richard Send an email 6 days ago
0 11 1 minute read

When I was a kid the AMT model kits were just hitting the market. The first one I owned was a 1958 Buick convertible. I do not remember why I chose that model but I was so excited I had never seen anything like it before.

Regretably, I immediatley put every custom extra in that AMT box on the car. The stupid big loovers, the flame decals and every other part I could find went on that virgin white plasic. Fortunately, that was the last time I did that.

I remember rushing home from school, finishing my homework as fast as I could and then going to my room to work on model cars. It was not unlike kids today who run to their room to play computer games. Yet it is different. I was learning about cars, I was learning to be a craftsman and appreciate aesthetics and design. It was a hands on viseral experience. Can kids today say that about sitting in front of video screen or holding a cell phone?

From then on, I progressed to building some very fine award winning miniature cars. Without doubt, those models led me into the addictive world of real car collecting. I have never regreted a minute of it.

I never appreciated how much of an amature I truely was until later in life. I always rushed my models and was more concerned about getting them finished than having a perfect end product. If you every built small scale models or still do, you need to watch this video. These are true craftsmen who invest months of full time effort to reach a completed product and the price reflects it!

Show More

Richard

I grew up and lived in Iowa for a good portion of my life before moving to Southern California. After 20+ years we now live outside Nashville Tennessee. I have been into cars since I was old enough to remember. I don't have a brand loyalty although I do prefer American Muscle especially the 1969/1970 NASCAR Aero Cars. (Check out our other web site at www.TalladegaSpoilerRegistry.com site) As long as it has four wheels and an engine I get excited. Few men are lucky enough to be able to share their passion for cars with the woman they love. Fortunately, my wife, Katriana, is also a gear head and many of our activities revolve around the cars. We have a small collection that includes at least one car from each of the Big Three. It includes a Best of Show winner, a survivor, a driver with lots of patina and several others. Katrina prefers all original cars while I like to modify them so we have a few of each. When we aren't playing with cars we are out working with or showing our miniature donkeys. You can see more about that part of our lives at http://www.LegendaryFarms.com.

Related Articles

Photo of Mercury Cyclone Tops Buick Riviera

Mercury Cyclone Tops Buick Riviera

9 hours ago
Photo of 1969 Ford Talladega Details Described on Uncle Tony’s Garage

1969 Ford Talladega Details Described on Uncle Tony’s Garage

2 weeks ago
Photo of Indy 500 Museum, 100th Anniversary Winning Cars

Indy 500 Museum, 100th Anniversary Winning Cars

4 weeks ago
Photo of MCACN is just 3 Months Away!

MCACN is just 3 Months Away!

August 9, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
Close