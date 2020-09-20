1969 Mercury Cyclone Spoiler and Spoiler II; What are they?

In 1969 the Aero Wars were all-out fierce competitions between the Ford camp and the MOPAR group. Believe it or not the fastest Fords were Mercurys! The 1969 Mercury Cyclone was faster than the Ford Talladega because the aerodynamics were better. Ford limited most NASCAR teams to the Ford Talladega since Ford sold far more cars than did Mercury. That resulted in Ford winning the NASCAR Championship in 1969.

What about the Mercurys? What was so special and why don’t we know more about them? Here is a video we did with Uncle Tony’s Garage YouTube Channel. I hope you learn more about these cars and will visit our other web site: www.TalladegaSpoilerRegistry.com for even more details and examples of these really cool cars.