Project Nuremberg Dodge Daytona; Part 19

I was able to contain my excitement as the car neared completing until the rear stripe and wing went on; then I got eager to hit the road.

This is Part 19 of the story on our 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona Project Nuremberg Car. In our next update we will show you the completed car at its first show. If you to start at the beginning of our report on the Project Car itself and the restoration process. (Start with Part 1).

Every nut and bolt on the car was removed, every bit of paint was taken off and the underside was detailed. However, the underside of the floor pan was carefully left alone because this car still retained its factory applied undercoating and it was preserved.

The restoration shop, Rod and Custom Machine in Dickson TN has been working on the Nuremberg Daytona for over a year. We are now in the home stretch and the finished car will be shown for the first time at the Muscle Car And Corvette Nationals in Chicago later this month. We previously promised not to unveil the car here until the MCACN show. However, we also promised to keep you informed and show you some sneak peaks now and then.

Even dirty with shop dust she is beautiful.

What we are showing you is the final thrash to complete the car with the crew working 7 days a week for the past month to get the car ready. These photos are of a work in progress. Fenders were literally being hung as I shot photos. Every morning begins with a call from the shop saying “this part or that part is damaged” or “you forgot to order one of these” and of course, “they sent the wrong part”. I believe when I tally up the final cost I will find the expedited overnight shipping probably cost more than the engine build!

I love the new interior and it nears completion.

 

New keys to begin the cars new life.

 

I have yet to hear the rumble of the 440 through the factory exhaust but I can’t wait to “burn the mufflers in”.

 

The fender scoops are not as exciting as the wing but they are all part of the Nuremberg Daytona’s mystic and charm.

 

The interior has been completely refreshed right down to all the gauges being replaced and all new soft surfaces.

 

The restoration crew was actually working under the car, over the car and inside the car at the same time to make our show time deadline. Thanks guys!

 

I hope you enjoy this last installment before Part 20 brings you the conclusion.

