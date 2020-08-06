Project Nuremberg Dodge Daytona; Part 19

This is Part 19 of the story on our 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona Project Nuremberg Car. In our next update we will show you the completed car at its first show. If you to start at the beginning of our report on the Project Car itself and the restoration process. (Start with Part 1).

The restoration shop, Rod and Custom Machine in Dickson TN has been working on the Nuremberg Daytona for over a year. We are now in the home stretch and the finished car will be shown for the first time at the Muscle Car And Corvette Nationals in Chicago later this month. We previously promised not to unveil the car here until the MCACN show. However, we also promised to keep you informed and show you some sneak peaks now and then.

What we are showing you is the final thrash to complete the car with the crew working 7 days a week for the past month to get the car ready. These photos are of a work in progress. Fenders were literally being hung as I shot photos. Every morning begins with a call from the shop saying “this part or that part is damaged” or “you forgot to order one of these” and of course, “they sent the wrong part”. I believe when I tally up the final cost I will find the expedited overnight shipping probably cost more than the engine build!

I hope you enjoy this last installment before Part 20 brings you the conclusion.