MCACN is just 3 Months Away!

Richard Send an email 3 days ago
We are only three months out from the 2020 MCACN (Muscle Car And Corvette Nationals) I am already starting to get excited and thought I would post some random photos from the 2019 show. These are some of the cars and details that caught my eye.

1961 Ford Galaxie with a Cammer engine!

Ford Cammer!

The 61’s interior.

Do you remember TV Tommy Ivo from back in the day? This is one of his wild dragsters.

At some point this was a 1961 Buick!

Do you know what a “MODTOP” is? These were very rare and iconic for the early 70s! Check out these examples. I especially like the matching interior.

Hemi Underglass!

Watch for our 1967 427 4-speed Corvette at this year’s MCACN!

These are just a handful of the Corvettes at the 2019 MCACN!

Richard

I grew up and lived in Iowa for a good portion of my life before moving to Southern California. After 20+ years we now live outside Nashville Tennessee. I have been into cars since I was old enough to remember. I don't have a brand loyalty although I do prefer American Muscle especially the 1969/1970 NASCAR Aero Cars. (Check out our other web site at www.TalladegaSpoilerRegistry.com site) As long as it has four wheels and an engine I get excited. Few men are lucky enough to be able to share their passion for cars with the woman they love. Fortunately, my wife, Katriana, is also a gear head and many of our activities revolve around the cars. We have a small collection that includes at least one car from each of the Big Three. It includes a Best of Show winner, a survivor, a driver with lots of patina and several others. Katrina prefers all original cars while I like to modify them so we have a few of each. When we aren't playing with cars we are out working with or showing our miniature donkeys. You can see more about that part of our lives at http://www.LegendaryFarms.com.

