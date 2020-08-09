MCACN is just 3 Months Away!

We are only three months out from the 2020 MCACN (Muscle Car And Corvette Nationals) I am already starting to get excited and thought I would post some random photos from the 2019 show. These are some of the cars and details that caught my eye.

1961 Ford Galaxie with a Cammer engine!

Ford Cammer!

The 61’s interior.

Do you remember TV Tommy Ivo from back in the day? This is one of his wild dragsters.

At some point this was a 1961 Buick!

Do you know what a “MODTOP” is? These were very rare and iconic for the early 70s! Check out these examples. I especially like the matching interior.

Hemi Underglass!

Watch for our 1967 427 4-speed Corvette at this year’s MCACN!

These are just a handful of the Corvettes at the 2019 MCACN!