Indy 500 Museum, 100th Anniversary Winning Cars

Great Museum

This week in 2020 the Indy 500 is happening but it is not Memorial Day! The COVID-19 has turned our world upside down. Nothing is the same anymore and, I for one, don’t like it. Doing coverage of car shows, events and races is next to impossible.

Next Sunday the 500 will run in August for the first time ever. I am sure it will be a good race but the pre-race celebration that is such an important part will not be the same. It is symbolic of what is happening to all of us. I have attended many 500s and there is nothing like it. When they return to normal (not a new normal) put the race on your bucket list.

If you can not attend a race at least try to stop by the Indy Museum and marvel at all the historic race cars they have on display there. It has been a few years since my last visit. To honor the race and the 2011 100th year celebration of the first running of the race we toured the museum and its fantastic display.

On that Memorial Day in 2011 the Indy 500 celebrated the 100th year since the first running of the Indy 500. There were special events everywhere but in the Museum every winning car was on display! It was a spectacle that could humble any true race fan. Katrina and I were fortunate enough to be able to droul our way through the entire exhibit without being crushed by the crowds. As a result we put together a very special video to share our experience with our Legendary Collector Cars fans. I remember seeing, in person, some of these cars win the 500. I saw others win on TV. In my younger days, with a transistor radio to my ear, I heard others take the checker flag while I worked on my own car in my dad’s garage in Oskaloosa, Iowa.

I hope you enjoy this as much as I did putting it together.


