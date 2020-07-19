Monster MOPAR; Replay

Aero Warrior ReunionFeaturedOn TourTalladega Family Reunion

Car events are very hard to find today thanks to COVID 19. But that can’t stop us from looking back and remembering some great events we have attended in the past.

MOPARS and Fords lined up for track time, all friends!

Can you imagine showing up with a bunch of Fords at an all MOPAR show and being welcomed? I must admit when this event was proposed I thought maybe we should pack some sort of protection. My wife and I are not car racist, we own at least two of each of the big three plus a foreign car to help balance it out even more!

Our 1967 Corvette.

However, we know that each brand has many diehard fans who can’t stand to own anything but THEIR make. Sometimes this even caries down to a specific model.

  • Our 1969 Dodge Daytona at Talladega Speedway for the 2019 Aero Car Reunion.

In September of 2008, we attended the Monster MOPAR weekend in St Louis with our 1969 Ford Talladega. This was a regular event but the 1969 Ford and Mercury Aero Cars were invited to attend along with our Dodge Daytona and Plymouth Superbird friends as part of a club we all belong to. The article link that follows will take you to the original 2008 article and enlighten you on how a Ford can win a trophy at an all MOPAR show!

Katrina and me in Winner’s Circle at the Bristol Motor Speedway with our 1969 Ford Talladega. We had just completed our first “heat” of 10 laps on the Speedway. A once in a lifetime experience!
Monster MOPAR Weekend XXIV Gateway International Raceway St Louis
Richard

I grew up and lived in Iowa for a good portion of my life before moving to Southern California. After 20+ years we now live outside Nashville Tennessee. I have been into cars since I was old enough to remember. I don't have a brand loyalty although I do prefer American Muscle especially the 1969/1970 NASCAR Aero Cars. (Check out our other web site at www.TalladegaSpoilerRegistry.com site) As long as it has four wheels and an engine I get excited. Few men are lucky enough to be able to share their passion for cars with the woman they love. Fortunately, my wife, Katriana, is also a gear head and many of our activities revolve around the cars. We have a small collection that includes at least one car from each of the Big Three. It includes a Best of Show winner, a survivor, a driver with lots of patina and several others. Katrina prefers all original cars while I like to modify them so we have a few of each. When we aren't playing with cars we are out working with or showing our miniature donkeys. You can see more about that part of our lives at http://www.LegendaryFarms.com.

