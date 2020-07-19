Monster MOPAR; Replay

Car events are very hard to find today thanks to COVID 19. But that can’t stop us from looking back and remembering some great events we have attended in the past.

MOPARS and Fords lined up for track time, all friends!

Can you imagine showing up with a bunch of Fords at an all MOPAR show and being welcomed? I must admit when this event was proposed I thought maybe we should pack some sort of protection. My wife and I are not car racist, we own at least two of each of the big three plus a foreign car to help balance it out even more!

Our 1967 Corvette.

However, we know that each brand has many diehard fans who can’t stand to own anything but THEIR make. Sometimes this even caries down to a specific model.

Our 1969 Dodge Daytona at Talladega Speedway for the 2019 Aero Car Reunion.

In September of 2008, we attended the Monster MOPAR weekend in St Louis with our 1969 Ford Talladega. This was a regular event but the 1969 Ford and Mercury Aero Cars were invited to attend along with our Dodge Daytona and Plymouth Superbird friends as part of a club we all belong to. The article link that follows will take you to the original 2008 article and enlighten you on how a Ford can win a trophy at an all MOPAR show!