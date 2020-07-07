Fred Lorenzen Part 2

This is the second part of the comic book story of Fred Lorenzen. Don’t you wish history was this much fun when you were in school?

Fred Lorenzen had historical career and was a well loved Ford driver. His close relationship with Fireball Roberts was important to his career. Fred also reached against the likes of Junior Johnson, Ned Jarrett and Richard Petty to name but a few. He is a member of the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

He went down south from his home in Chicago but as a Yankee, he was well liked by race crowds in the South. His later years were troubled with health issues that many blame on his many serious wrecks druing NASCAR’s most dangerous time.

