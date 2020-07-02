Fred Lorenzen goes Racing

Do you remember the vintage NASCAR Comics? We have shown you some of these in the past. Old #28 Fred Lorenzen is the center of this edition.

We will show you the second half of this comic in our next article.

Did you know that Ralph Moody was originally a race car driver? How about buying a new Moody race engine for $400! Would you even know who Fred Lorenzen was if it wasn’t for Ralph Moody?

Read on to learn even more….from a comic book!