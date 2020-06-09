What if…Boss 429 Model T

Sometimes a photo is worth more than 1,000 words. Imagine, if you will, a stock 1916 Model T pickup powered by a Ford Boss 429. What would it look like? What would it drive like?

What kind of burn out would this beast do if that engine was actually connected to those rear wheels?

Is this some weird C8 Corvette challenger built by Ford? No, obviously, this is NOT a 1916 Ford Model T powered by a Boss 429. How scary would this be if it was? There would be no real useable brakes and traction would be impossible. How strong are those wood spoke wheels?

So what is going on here? This is Rick Stanton’s Boss 429 he built for his 1969 Ford Talladega Benny Parsons Tribute car. Rick built this engine and used his Model T to deliver the engine to the dyno shop.

This is Rick’s Boss 9 powered Ford Talladega. It is both street legal and track capable! It has also been featured in Hot Rod magazine.

You ask how much power this home built Boss 429 turned on the dyno? According to Rick, the Boss 9 made 870 HP @ 6,500 RPM & 785 Lb.Ft. of Torque @ 4,600 RPM.