2020 Winged Warrior and Talladega Family Reunion Canceled!

CANCELED: 2020 WINGED WARRIORS/TALLADEGA FAMILY REUNION: CANCELED

We are sad to say that the 2020 Nashville Winged Warriors/Talladega Family Reunion has been canceled! We have struggled with this decision for months due to the COVID 19 virus. We are only three months out and it is reasonably impossible to continue to plan the event. We have been planning for this for three years and started diligently planning details last November. Since then the World has changed significantly.

Currently, nothing is really open in the Nashville area. Some restaurants are open but at greatly reduced capacity. The Grand Ole Opry is on radio and TV but has no live audiences. Locations and car collections we planned to tour are closed to the public. Many attendees have voiced a reluctance to travel and stay in hotels at the current time.

Please understand this was a very difficult decision but Katrina and I are even more motivated to put on the best possible event in 2021.

Yesterday it was announced that NASCAR CUP racing is returning to Nashville in 2021. Unfortunately, it will not be at the historic Tennessee State Fair Grounds but at the much newer (closed for the past ten years) Nashville Superspeedway. There is no schedule for that race as of yet. A rumored June 20th date has been kicked around. Maybe we can work something out to include that event with ours!

Whatever 2021 holds for us we will do our best to host a terrific event at that time.

If you have already made your hotel reservations PLEASE CANCEL them immediately.