2008 Laguna Seca Vintage Racing
The Way It Used To Be!
Due to the ongoing restrictions of the Covid 19 pandemic the number of car events has been greatly restricted. The gathering of car guys and gals at club meetings and cruiseins has also stopped. Because we can’t get out and participate in car events like we could just a few weeks ago we are going to bring back some older events. This is the way it used to be and will be again soon!
This is an event my wife and I attended in 2008. Not only are the cars historical but so is the track. Laguna Seca is Legend! The first time I went here I couldn’t stop smiling. This is arguably, the best site on the track, the famous Cork Screw.
You can see millions of dollars worth of cars, walk up to them, touch them and talk to the owners. Then you see them race. These race cars are raced…and sometimes…wrecked or blown up. It is a real site to behold. On this weekend everyone of the real Cobra Daytona race cars were there. They raced, some were damaged and at least one blew an engine.
Arguably, the 60s sports cars were the crowd favorites.
Being able to stroll through the pits, talk to owners and drivers as well as see and even touch these pieces of history was a trill of a lifetime.
This is in the parking lot! The Shelby is obvious, but look behind; two Austin Healys, a Pantera next to the Shelby and a Porsche in the background, all in one shot.
Always keep your eyes open at the track, you never know what you might see. Also always read to the bottom of the page for the same reason!
Here is a good video to show what the event was like in 2019!