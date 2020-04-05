Automobile CollectablesBarn FindFeatured

Best Barn Find Ever?

Correct Detailing of a million dollar Barn Find

I was almost tired of hearing about every car for sale being a barn find. The term for a Barn Find doesn’t mean it has to be found in a barn somewhere in Iowa it just means it has been hidden in a building somewhere out of sight for a considerably long time. It usually also means that no one knew of the car’s existence.

Originally, the term usually also meant the car was drivable and not a rust bucket. It would be low miles with years of caked on dust. The video here is about what is arguably the greats Barn Find ever! Not one car, not even one building but three! Hundreds of cars. Not old four door American made sedans but the ultimate of exotic street cars, race cars, and American Muscle.

This find, as documented in this first video, is clearly very amazing. It is further important for the example and technical skills demonstrated on the first cleaning and detailing of a car that has been in storage for 32 years. Hopefully, future episodes will also document the correct and careful mechanical awaking of the cars stored for so many decades.

Richard

I grew up and lived in Iowa for a good portion of my life before moving to Southern California. After 20+ years we now live outside Nashville Tennessee. I have been into cars since I was old enough to remember. I don't have a brand loyalty although I do prefer American Muscle especially the 1969/1970 NASCAR Aero Cars. (Check out our other web site at www.TalladegaSpoilerRegistry.com site) As long as it has four wheels and an engine I get excited. Few men are lucky enough to be able to share their passion for cars with the woman they love. Fortunately, my wife, Katriana, is also a gear head and many of our activities revolve around the cars. We have a small collection that includes at least one car from each of the Big Three. It includes a Best of Show winner, a survivor, a driver with lots of patina and several others. Katrina prefers all original cars while I like to modify them so we have a few of each. When we aren't playing with cars we are out working with or showing our miniature donkeys. You can see more about that part of our lives at http://www.LegendaryFarms.com.

