Best Barn Find Ever?

I was almost tired of hearing about every car for sale being a barn find. The term for a Barn Find doesn’t mean it has to be found in a barn somewhere in Iowa it just means it has been hidden in a building somewhere out of sight for a considerably long time. It usually also means that no one knew of the car’s existence.

Originally, the term usually also meant the car was drivable and not a rust bucket. It would be low miles with years of caked on dust. The video here is about what is arguably the greats Barn Find ever! Not one car, not even one building but three! Hundreds of cars. Not old four door American made sedans but the ultimate of exotic street cars, race cars, and American Muscle.

This find, as documented in this first video, is clearly very amazing. It is further important for the example and technical skills demonstrated on the first cleaning and detailing of a car that has been in storage for 32 years. Hopefully, future episodes will also document the correct and careful mechanical awaking of the cars stored for so many decades.