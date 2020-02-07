C2 Corvette Stingray
The Best Ever?
The 1963-1967 Corvette Stingray is arguably the most beautiful and iconic Corvette design yet produced. With the delivery of the 2020 Corvette, there will be eight significantly different major body styles on the American roads. The first C1 Corvette was produced in 1953. This design lasted through the 1962 model.
In 1963 car enthusiasts were absolutely blown away by the revolutionary new Stingray with its hidden headlights, split rear window and exotic shape. There had never been anything like it….or had there?
Designers gather inspiration from all sorts of unlikely locations. It can be a windblown snowdrift, a wood carving, or a customizer’s hot rod or even some other random object. Auto designers look to the past and dream of the future for inspiration.
One of the most magical times for automotive design was the 1930’s with Art Deco and the French Curve influences. Did some of the exotic cars of that period influence the classic design of the C2 Stingray?
Here are some examples for you to consider. Can you see any of these design influences in the 1963-1967 Corvette?
None of this should take away from the classic and long lasting design of the C2 Corvette Stingrays. Any influence that was gathered from these examples either directly or indirectly resulted in what this author believes is one of the most beautiful Corvettes ever built, the C2 1963-1967.