Automobile CollectablesCorvetteFeatured

C2 Corvette Stingray

The Best Ever?

Richard Send an email 6 days ago
0 21 1 minute read
The owner talks about his classic 1967 Corvette. His comments are typical of how most of us collector car owners feel every time we climb behind the wheel of our car.
2020 C8 Corvette.

The 1963-1967 Corvette Stingray is arguably the most beautiful and iconic Corvette design yet produced. With the delivery of the 2020 Corvette, there will be eight significantly different major body styles on the American roads. The first C1 Corvette was produced in 1953. This design lasted through the 1962 model.

Early design concepts prior to the introduction of the 1963 Corvette.

In 1963 car enthusiasts were absolutely blown away by the revolutionary new Stingray with its hidden headlights, split rear window and exotic shape. There had never been anything like it….or had there?

1963 C2 Corvette Split Window Coupe.

Designers gather inspiration from all sorts of unlikely locations. It can be a windblown snowdrift, a wood carving, or a customizer’s hot rod or even some other random object. Auto designers look to the past and dream of the future for inspiration.

One of the most magical times for automotive design was the 1930’s with Art Deco and the French Curve influences. Did some of the exotic cars of that period influence the classic design of the C2 Stingray?

For the first time, the 1963 Stingray included two models, a convertible and a coupe.

Here are some examples for you to consider. Can you see any of these design influences in the 1963-1967 Corvette?

The Boat Tail design was found on many cars including the Cord and Auburn Speedster. Does this not begin to resemble the back roof of the Split Window?
Even race cars of today often feature the tapered boat tail rear end.
  • Not convinced yet? Consider these examples from Bugatti, Alpha Romeo Bertone, and Talbot Lago.
As for hidden headlights, consider this Early 30s Cord.

None of this should take away from the classic and long lasting design of the C2 Corvette Stingrays. Any influence that was gathered from these examples either directly or indirectly resulted in what this author believes is one of the most beautiful Corvettes ever built, the C2 1963-1967.

Show More

Richard

I grew up and lived in Iowa for a good portion of my life before moving to Southern California. After 20+ years we now live outside Nashville Tennessee. I have been into cars since I was old enough to remember. I don't have a brand loyalty although I do prefer American Muscle especially the 1969/1970 NASCAR Aero Cars. (Check out our other web site at www.TalladegaSpoilerRegistry.com site) As long as it has four wheels and an engine I get excited. Few men are lucky enough to be able to share their passion for cars with the woman they love. Fortunately, my wife, Katriana, is also a gear head and many of our activities revolve around the cars. We have a small collection that includes at least one car from each of the Big Three. It includes a Best of Show winner, a survivor, a driver with lots of patina and several others. Katrina prefers all original cars while I like to modify them so we have a few of each. When we aren't playing with cars we are out working with or showing our miniature donkeys. You can see more about that part of our lives at http://www.LegendaryFarms.com.

Related Articles

Photo of Top ten reasons to join a car Registry.

Top ten reasons to join a car Registry.

23 hours ago
Photo of Financing a Collector Car

Financing a Collector Car

2 weeks ago
Photo of 1967 Corvette 427 Sting Ray Coupe

1967 Corvette 427 Sting Ray Coupe

3 weeks ago
Photo of Ford vs Ferrari & Carroll Shelby Story

Ford vs Ferrari & Carroll Shelby Story

January 13, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
Close