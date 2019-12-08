More 2019 MCACN Photos

When you attend MCACN and like Muscle Cars, it is like being a kid on Christmas morning. There are so many things to see where do you go first? Which one is the rarest?
After attending a car show my wife and I always play the “Which one was your favorite?” game. This year, we had to modify the rules a little. We had to add some additional criteria.
We decided to try “What was your favorite Ford?” or “What was your favorite car that you could actually afford?” and then there was ” “What car at the show would you be willing to trade one of our cars for?”.
This proved to be just as challenging and never did get us to just one car. There were so many we just gave up and talked about some specific cars and what made them special to us. Some of them you will see here, but not all. There are more to come!
The Steve McQueen Bullitt car was supposed to be one of the stars of the show. It was one we looked forward to seeing and we were very disappointed. Sure, it was cool to see the car but Mecum Auctions had it caged in a glass box. My first thought was that it reminded me of a rare, nearly extinct exotic animal in a cage at a circus. It just did not seem right to see this car, after all these years, sitting in a glass enclosure.
The glass and all the lights made it very difficult to get a good photo of the car because of all the reflections in the glass. People did not seem to linger at the exhibit. They moved around it like the car was a deceased human lying in a coffin. They wanted to see the car, pay their respect and move on. It was sad, not exciting.