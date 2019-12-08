More 2019 MCACN Photos

Car ShowFeaturedOn Tour

The Greatest Muscle Car Show on Earth.

I had an identical 67 427 Corvette to this one. Wish this was mine now.

When you attend MCACN and like Muscle Cars, it is like being a kid on Christmas morning. There are so many things to see where do you go first? Which one is the rarest?

After attending a car show my wife and I always play the “Which one was your favorite?” game. This year, we had to modify the rules a little. We had to add some additional criteria.

This remarkable camper and truck from Iowa was driven to the show and got lots of attention. It even blows flames from the nostrils of the skull mounted on the front of the truck!

We decided to try “What was your favorite Ford?” or “What was your favorite car that you could actually afford?” and then there was ” “What car at the show would you be willing to trade one of our cars for?”.

These Shelby 69 and 70 cars are not the highest priced but I am a sucker for the maroon paint and just loved this one with the 428CJ and white interior.

This proved to be just as challenging and never did get us to just one car. There were so many we just gave up and talked about some specific cars and what made them special to us. Some of them you will see here, but not all. There are more to come!

How about a Yenko COPO Corvair?

The Steve McQueen Bullitt car was supposed to be one of the stars of the show. It was one we looked forward to seeing and we were very disappointed. Sure, it was cool to see the car but Mecum Auctions had it caged in a glass box. My first thought was that it reminded me of a rare, nearly extinct exotic animal in a cage at a circus. It just did not seem right to see this car, after all these years, sitting in a glass enclosure.

This glass cage for the Bullitt was a real disappointment.

The glass and all the lights made it very difficult to get a good photo of the car because of all the reflections in the glass. People did not seem to linger at the exhibit. They moved around it like the car was a deceased human lying in a coffin. They wanted to see the car, pay their respect and move on. It was sad, not exciting.

  • The body is solid but not perfect on the Bullitt.
  • We will have more on this Daytona Blue 63 Split window.
  • My favorite Oldsmobile at the show.
  • These Shelby 69 and 70 cars are not the highest priced but I am a sucker for the maroon paint and just loved this one with the white interior.
  • Some great Pontiacs.
  • I have never seen so many AMC cars at a show and they were all well done.
  • Oldsmobile is now a “orphan” car but these are still really attractive cars.
  • I walked by this exhibit all weekend without seeing this sign with the side of a Hurst Hemi Underglass side panel on it. I finally noticed it on the way out Saturday night after the show closed.
  • I had an identical 67 427 Corvette to this one. Wish this was mine now.
  • The Chrysler Turbine car made an appearance.
  • How many of you remember Dr. Olds?
  • There were several very high end 63 Split Windows.
  • This is one of the biggest disappointments in my life, the AMX III that was never put into production. This car is beautiful even today and is scheduled to be restored.
  • Can you believe this is a recent Daytona barn find? The car is to be restored and was very solid.
  • This is a very cool cut away chassis of a C2 Corvette.
  • This 1958 Pontiac was just outstanding.

Richard

I grew up and lived in Iowa for a good portion of my life before moving to Southern California. After 20+ years we now live outside Nashville Tennessee. I have been into cars since I was old enough to remember. I don't have a brand loyalty although I do prefer American Muscle especially the 1969/1970 NASCAR Aero Cars. (Check out our other web site at www.TalladegaSpoilerRegistry.com site) As long as it has four wheels and an engine I get excited. Few men are lucky enough to be able to share their passion for cars with the woman they love. Fortunately, my wife, Katriana, is also a gear head and many of our activities revolve around the cars. We have a small collection that includes at least one car from each of the Big Three. It includes a Best of Show winner, a survivor, a driver with lots of patina and several others. Katrina prefers all original cars while I like to modify them so we have a few of each. When we aren't playing with cars we are out working with or showing our miniature donkeys. You can see more about that part of our lives at http://www.LegendaryFarms.com.

