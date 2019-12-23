Aero Warrior Reunion

This 1969 Ford Talladega is the very first production Talladega off the assembly line. It is presented here exactly as the dealer presented it on the showroom floor.

If you are not familiar with the term “Aero Warrior” it refers to the factory cars of 1969 and 1970 that were specifically built by the Ford and Chrysler Corporations to battle it out on the NASCAR Superspeedways. These cars had significant factory aerodynamic modifications to make them faster without adding horsepower. To be legal for the NASCAR tracks the manufactures had to build (in 1969) a minimum of 500 street legal cars of each model. In 1970 that increased to 2 per dealership.

The display was not limited to streetcars. Although none of the real Ford product race cars were present there was excellent representation from the Chrysler brands.

For Ford, this included the 1969 Ford Talladega and the 1969 Mercury Cyclone Spoiler II Dan Gurney and Cale Yarborough editions. For Chrysler, this included the 1969 Dodge Charger 500 and 1969 Charger Daytona as well as the 1970 Plymouth Superbird. With the change in 1970 to the requirements for homologation that required Plymouth to build approximately 2,000 Superbirds.

In 2019 the Muscle Car And Corvette Nationals (MCACN) celebrated the 50th Anniversary of these ultra race cars with two special displays. One was for the Chrysler cars and the other was for the Ford Corporation cars. The war between these brands back in 1969 and 1970 was significant both on the track and in the stands. However, that is not the case today.













One of the biggest comments in our groups at the show was why were we separated? Each brand had its own area. Today, it is not uncommon for collectors to own cars from both corporations. Owners understand that none of the cars would have existed if it wasn’t for the others. There was constant traffic between the two displays with owners walking over to the other to talk. We are all friends and appreciate each warrior for what they are, what they were and what each represents.

Even an authentic vintage custom Daytona was on display.

Included here are some photos of the cars from each brand at the 2019 MCACN Show.