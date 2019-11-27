Muscle Car And Corvette Nationals

My wife and I recently returned from the 2019 MCACN car show in Chicago. We were displaying our 1969 Ford Talladega for the first time in the Judged Concours Class. This is arguably the largest and best muscle car show in the World. I heard that there were approximately 550 cars at this year’s show. These are the best of the best.

Early on Saturday morning, there is always a rush of unveilings for cars being shown for the first time. This 1969 Mercury Cyclone Dan Gurney Spoiler SCJ is an extremely rare car and the restoration will set a high bar for all future Cyclones.

For instance, the Steve McQueen Bullett car, a row of Stage I Buick GS cars, the best display of AMC cars I have ever seen, multiple Boss 429 Mustangs, GT 40 race car, more 70 Superbirds, and 69 Dodge Daytonas than you have likely ever seen in one place just to name a few.

The Steve McQueen Mustang was one of the star cars.

We have lots of photos and details we will bring you over the next few weeks but today I just want to give you an overview of some of the cars we really liked. There were so many top-notch vehicles it is virtually impossible to appreciate them all. After the awards ceremony, we encountered a good friend who was also at the show and showing a car we had admired never knowing it was his until that moment. I have a soft spot for Corvettes and saw several I admired and some I lusted for. However, the morning after the show ended we went into the hall to load our car into our trailer and I spotted a white 67 coupe I had completely missed. It was white with a white interior and quite possibly my favorite of the show but I nearly missed it. I have no idea where it was located on the show floor but it waited until move out the next day for me to discover it sitting by itself in one of several large rooms.

There were a lot of people green with envy over this collection of MOPARS.

There will be more but enjoy these images for now.

This show has some of the best of the best Corvettes.

MCACN is not an all Chevy Show or all MOPAR or all Fords Show. It has a large well-mixed variety of cars that will always blow your mind.

This collection of 1969 Ford and Mercury Aero Cars displayed some of the best of these very rare cars.

This GT 40 race car had spectators standing around it at all times. It was awesome.

Early Pontiac Trans Ams are one of my favorites and this one did not disappoint.

Sox and Martin, need I say more?

Winged Cars and more Winged Cars.

Great Pontiacs

Chrysler Turbine car.

Hemi Underglass!

The first production Talladega.

Dan Gurney Mercury Cyclone Spoiler.

Marty Robbins Daytona race car.

More Vettes.

This 1958 Pontiac was one of my favorite cars at the Show.

This 1972 AMC AMX is restored but also owned by it original owner who custom ordered it!

Check back often as we will be posting features on many of our favorite cars from the 2019 MCACN Show.