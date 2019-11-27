Muscle Car And Corvette Nationals

My wife and I recently returned from the 2019 MCACN car show in Chicago. We were displaying our 1969 Ford Talladega for the first time in the Judged Concours Class. This is arguably the largest and best muscle car show in the World. I heard that there were approximately 550 cars at this year’s show. These are the best of the best.
For instance, the Steve McQueen Bullett car, a row of Stage I Buick GS cars, the best display of AMC cars I have ever seen, multiple Boss 429 Mustangs, GT 40 race car, more 70 Superbirds, and 69 Dodge Daytonas than you have likely ever seen in one place just to name a few.
We have lots of photos and details we will bring you over the next few weeks but today I just want to give you an overview of some of the cars we really liked. There were so many top-notch vehicles it is virtually impossible to appreciate them all. After the awards ceremony, we encountered a good friend who was also at the show and showing a car we had admired never knowing it was his until that moment. I have a soft spot for Corvettes and saw several I admired and some I lusted for. However, the morning after the show ended we went into the hall to load our car into our trailer and I spotted a white 67 coupe I had completely missed. It was white with a white interior and quite possibly my favorite of the show but I nearly missed it. I have no idea where it was located on the show floor but it waited until move out the next day for me to discover it sitting by itself in one of several large rooms.
There will be more but enjoy these images for now.