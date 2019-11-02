The Blackhawk has been around for over 30 years. It presents and displays historically significant and artistically inspired automobiles from the very earliest age of motoring right up to today’s hottest supercars. Over 50 rotating cars are on display at all times. The BlackHawk Museum is known for its outstanding cars but is also an outstanding cultural and historical museum.
The Spirit of the Old West exhibition is dedicated to presenting a balanced narrative of both the Native Americans and the American Settlers. Other simial exhibits are equally educational and entertaining.
Since the Blackhawk Museum is located 3700 Blackhawk Plaza Circle Danville, CA, some 2,400 miles from our home, my wife and I have only visited twice. You can read about our first visit by clicking here.
Some of the cars were the same on this visit and some of their cars had just been sold so there were some vacant spots on the museum floor. This was a little disappointing but the visit was still very enjoyable. The uniqueness of the Blackhawk Museum car exhibit is in the way the cars are displayed. The only way I can describe it is the cars are like diamonds in a jewelry store display case. The room, floor to ceiling, is back with high powered spotlights focused on the cars to make them sparkle.
The variety of car types is outstanding with something for everyone. They range from early 20th Century Dusenbergs to a 1950’s station wagon to a modern and a one of only forty built Lamborghini Centenario.