2019 Winged Warrior Reunion

Every five years for many decades owners of the wild 1969/1970 Aero Cars from Ford, Mercury, Dodge, and Plymouth have returned to where it all started, the Talladega Super Speedway. In 1969 the Ford Talladega, Dodge Charger Daytona, and Mercury Cyclone Spoiler II fought the Aero Wars. They were joined by the Plymouth Superbird in 1970.

This 1969 first appeared at the 1969 Daytona 24 Hour weekend where every driver signed the car!

Tim Wellborn has hosted the most recent Reunions at his home and muscle car museum in Alexander City AL and at the Talladega Speedway on the same weekend as the big race.

Donnie Allison (left) and Bobby Allison (right) finding where each of them signed the car in 1969.

The 2019 event was attended by approximately 200 cars with 700 owners and friends. This is a very exclusive group. Ownership of at least one of these ultra-rare cars is required to participate. Some in attendance were original owners! Cars ranged from barely drivable barn finds to 100 point show cars. Many were driven several thousand miles to the Reunion while others arrived by trailer but all were driven and enjoyed at the even.

We are aware of several west coast winged MOPARS that were driven over 3500 miles to the east coast and back to Alabama. At least one is driven regularly and has accumulated 260,000 miles since new and could still win a trophy at a car show!

Country music singer star Marty Robbins’ 1969 Dodge Daytona was restored and unveiled at the event.

There were also some real hero race car drives from the period these cars raced in attendance. The participants were all entranced with racing stories shared by Bobby Allison, Donnie Allison, Red Farmer, and Dave Marcus. Each was also happy to sign autographs.

We have included a variety of photos from the event but will show much more detail in future posts. If you were there and want to share your photos please email them to rfleener@comcast.net.