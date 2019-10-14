Aero Warrior ReunionCar ShowDodge Charger DaytonaFeatured

2019 Winged Warrior Reunion

50th Anniversary

Richard 9 hours ago
0 6 1 minute read

Every five years for many decades owners of the wild 1969/1970 Aero Cars from Ford, Mercury, Dodge, and Plymouth have returned to where it all started, the Talladega Super Speedway. In 1969 the Ford Talladega, Dodge Charger Daytona, and Mercury Cyclone Spoiler II fought the Aero Wars. They were joined by the Plymouth Superbird in 1970.

This 1969 first appeared at the 1969 Daytona 24 Hour weekend where every driver signed the car!

Tim Wellborn has hosted the most recent Reunions at his home and muscle car museum in Alexander City AL and at the Talladega Speedway on the same weekend as the big race.

Donnie Allison (left) and Bobby Allison (right) finding where each of them signed the car in 1969.

The 2019 event was attended by approximately 200 cars with 700 owners and friends. This is a very exclusive group. Ownership of at least one of these ultra-rare cars is required to participate. Some in attendance were original owners! Cars ranged from barely drivable barn finds to 100 point show cars. Many were driven several thousand miles to the Reunion while others arrived by trailer but all were driven and enjoyed at the even.

We are aware of several west coast winged MOPARS that were driven over 3500 miles to the east coast and back to Alabama. At least one is driven regularly and has accumulated 260,000 miles since new and could still win a trophy at a car show!

Country music singer star Marty Robbins’ 1969 Dodge Daytona was restored and unveiled at the event.

There were also some real hero race car drives from the period these cars raced in attendance. The participants were all entranced with racing stories shared by Bobby Allison, Donnie Allison, Red Farmer, and Dave Marcus. Each was also happy to sign autographs.

We have included a variety of photos from the event but will show much more detail in future posts. If you were there and want to share your photos please email them to rfleener@comcast.net.

Show More

Richard

I grew up and lived in Iowa for a good portion of my life before moving to Southern California. After 20+ years we now live outside Nashville Tennessee. I have been into cars since I was old enough to remember. I don't have a brand loyalty although I do prefer American Muscle especially the 1969/1970 NASCAR Aero Cars. (Check out our other web site at www.TalladegaSpoilerRegistry.com site) As long as it has four wheels and an engine I get excited. Few men are lucky enough to be able to share their passion for cars with the woman they love. Fortunately, my wife, Katriana, is also a gear head and many of our activities revolve around the cars. We have a small collection that includes at least one car from each of the Big Three. It includes a Best of Show winner, a survivor, a driver with lots of patina and several others. Katrina prefers all original cars while I like to modify them so we have a few of each. When we aren't playing with cars we are out working with or showing our miniature donkeys. You can see more about that part of our lives at http://www.LegendaryFarms.com.

Related Articles

New C8 Corvette! Remember the fuss when the C5? Part 4

20 hours ago

New C8 Corvette! Remember the fuss when the C5 Corvette was new? Part 3

1 week ago

1969 Dodge Aero Cars On Display

2 weeks ago

New C8 Corvette! Remember the fuss when the C5 Corvette was new? Part 2

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close