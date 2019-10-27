200 mph $200,000 Park Bench?
50th Aero Car Anniversary Wellborn Muscle Car Museum
We have attended a lot of car shows and seen some pretty wild cars and other sites. When we attended the 50th Aero Car Anniversary at the Wellborn Museum we saw a 200 mph $200,000 four-wheeled park bench! Not only that, it had three lovely ladies perched on it looking every bit like it was 1970.
The event was a gathering of over 200 special factory built aero cars designed to race on NASCAR’s high banked superspeedways in 1969 and 1970. This winged 1970 Plymouth Superbird, along with the other cars at the show, were capable of 200 mph in race trim. Today, buyers will often pay $200,000 or more for show quality street versions.
The history nor the value of these rare cars kept any of the owners from enjoying their cars at the event held in Alexander City AL and at the Talladega Super Speedway in October of 2019.