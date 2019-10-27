We have attended a lot of car shows and seen some pretty wild cars and other sites. When we attended the 50th Aero Car Anniversary at the Wellborn Museum we saw a 200 mph $200,000 four-wheeled park bench! Not only that, it had three lovely ladies perched on it looking every bit like it was 1970.

These ladies are well into the 1970s vibe. The event was held in October and participants were encouraged to dress in early 1970s attire.

The event was a gathering of over 200 special factory built aero cars designed to race on NASCAR’s high banked superspeedways in 1969 and 1970. This winged 1970 Plymouth Superbird, along with the other cars at the show, were capable of 200 mph in race trim. Today, buyers will often pay $200,000 or more for show quality street versions.

This is a 200 mph, $200,000 park bench. How many do you want?

The history nor the value of these rare cars kept any of the owners from enjoying their cars at the event held in Alexander City AL and at the Talladega Super Speedway in October of 2019.