1969 Dodge Aero Cars On Display

The 1969 Dodge Daytona is arguably the rarest and most valuable of all the NASCAR Aero Cars. Sure the Plymouth Superbird is well known and the Ford Talladega was first and the Mercury Cyclone Spoiler II was fast but the Daytona was special. Only 503 were built and the race car version won the 1970 NASCAR Championship along with being the first stock car to officially hit over 200 mph! Its wild wing and pointy nose make it instantly recognizable.

Custom, Race Car and Stock Dodge Daytonas

When you see one of these cars at a car show it is very rare. Seeing one on the street is next to impossible. Seeing three different versions at one time at a show is a once in a lifetime event for most people. But, that is just what visitors to the 2019 30th Anniversary Nashville Music City Mopar Club show got to experience in September 2019.

There in front of their eyes was a real honest to goodness fully restored Daytona with its race car counterpart the actual Bobby Isaac driven 1970 #71 Dodge Daytona Championship winning car! But wait, there’s more. Also present was the “Disco Daytona” a 16,000-mile vintage Dodge Daytona Custom with its original modifications. Not quite in show condition but proudly wearing authentic patina it rounded out the stock, race car and custom car Daytona tribute display!

1969 Nuremberg Dodge Daytona

The restored Daytona is our very own Nuremberg Daytona that has been well documented on this very site many times. The K&K #71 race car is owned by Tim Wellborn. We will be doing a Feature Car story on it soon. As for the custom Daytona it is owned by Brent Kultgen and will also be one of our Feature Cars in a future post.

Bobby Issac #71 K&K Insurance NASCAR Champion Dodge Daytona