2019 AACA Grand National Auburn, IN

The 2019 AACA (Antique Auto Club of America) Grand National was held in Auburn, IN on May 30 thru June 1. Although the weather had been very wet the preceding weeks and the forecast was for cold and rainy both were no shows! The temperature was comfortable, even warm on Saturday and the rain never came.

Far more cars and people showed up for the 2019 Grand National than were expected and the quality of cars was outstanding. This once a year event moves around the Country. This is the one time where an AACA show car can receive its Grand National Award after receiving first its Junior and then its Senior Award. The process is a little complicated and I will not try to explain it here. In short, each car is assigned to a class and the car is judged on its own merits as to correctness and cleanliness. There is no Best In Show and, theoretically, everyone can be a winner and many are.

This unique process creates a less competitive environment resulting in show participants being much more friendly and helpful.

Adding to the excitement and entertainment for the weekend the AACA Grand National show is only one part of all the activities. There is a cars for sale coral, swap meet and even a RM Sotheby’s Auction. On Friday evening there was even a free concert for participants and an Awards BBQ on Saturday evening.

If all of this is not enough, the Gilmore Car Museum is approximately two hours away and can consume an entire day on its own. If you really rush you can see most of it in four busy hours! This, in my opinion, is the most outstanding car museum in the Country and is a must see on any car guy’s list of things to do or visit. We will be covering it in detail over the next few weeks.

Back to the AACA Grand National, every car in the show must be all original. No clones and no customs. Even the tires must be original (reproductions) appropriate for the year of the vehicle’s production. No modern radial updates! I have selected a few of my favorite cars from the show to highlight the wide variety of cars entered.

I can not let the fact that our own 1969 Dodge “Nuremberg” Daytona earned its Grand National First Place at this show.