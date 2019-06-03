Car ShowFeatured

2019 AACA Grand National Auburn, IN

Richard 21 hours ago
0 15 1 minute read

The 2019 AACA (Antique Auto Club of America) Grand National was held in Auburn, IN on May 30 thru June 1. Although the weather had been very wet the preceding weeks and the forecast was for cold and rainy both were no shows! The temperature was comfortable, even warm on Saturday and the rain never came.

Far more cars and people showed up for the 2019 Grand National than were expected and the quality of cars was outstanding. This once a year event moves around the Country. This is the one time where an AACA show car can receive its Grand National Award after receiving first its Junior and then its Senior Award. The process is a little complicated and I will not try to explain it here. In short, each car is assigned to a class and the car is judged on its own merits as to correctness and cleanliness. There is no Best In Show and, theoretically, everyone can be a winner and many are.

This unique process creates a less competitive environment resulting in show participants being much more friendly and helpful.

Adding to the excitement and entertainment for the weekend the AACA Grand National show is only one part of all the activities. There is a cars for sale coral, swap meet and even a RM Sotheby’s Auction. On Friday evening there was even a free concert for participants and an Awards BBQ on Saturday evening.

If all of this is not enough, the Gilmore Car Museum is approximately two hours away and can consume an entire day on its own. If you really rush you can see most of it in four busy hours! This, in my opinion, is the most outstanding car museum in the Country and is a must see on any car guy’s list of things to do or visit. We will be covering it in detail over the next few weeks.

Back to the AACA Grand National, every car in the show must be all original. No clones and no customs. Even the tires must be original (reproductions) appropriate for the year of the vehicle’s production. No modern radial updates! I have selected a few of my favorite cars from the show to highlight the wide variety of cars entered.

I can not let the fact that our own 1969 Dodge “Nuremberg” Daytona earned its Grand National First Place at this show.

Show More

Richard

I grew up and lived in Iowa for nearly 40 years before moving to Southern California and now live in Tennessee. I have been into cars since I was old enough to remember. I don't have a brand loyalty although I do prefer American Muscle especially the 1969/1970 NASCAR Aero Cars. (Check our our www.TalladegaSpoilerRegistry.com page) As long as it has four wheels on it I get excited. Few men are lucky enough to be able to share their passion for cars with the woman they love. Fortunately, my wife Katriana is also a gear head and many of our activities revolve around the cars. We have a small collection that includes at least one car from each of the Big Three. Katrina prefers all original cars while I like to modify them so we have a few of each. When we aren't playing with cars we are out with our miniature donkeys. You can see more about that part of our lives at http://www.LegendaryFarms.com.

Related Articles

Dodge Daytona, Plymouth Superbird, Ford Talladega, Mercury Cyclone Spoiler II Reunite at the Race Track and We Have the Photos

7 days ago

Vintage Race Cars

2 weeks ago

1967 Corvette 427; Lost Documentation/Paperwork

3 weeks ago

Racing on Saturday Night

4 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close